DigiKey Receives Governor's International Trade Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has received the 2023 Governor's International Trade Award for Large Companies from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Trade Office. It is the second time that the company has received this honor.

DigiKey received the 2023 Governor’s International Trade Award for Large Companies from Governor Tim Walz. Pictured here is Governor Walz and Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey.

The Governor's International Trade Award recognizes Minnesota companies that have shown exceptional progress and success in exports to foreign markets, as well as foreign-owned companies that have made significant economic contributions through their investments in the state. DigiKey was also a recipient of the award in 2012.

"We appreciate our positive working relationship with the State of Minnesota and Minnesota DEED and are honored to be recognized for the work we've done to grow a thriving company and contribute to a thriving community," said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey. "We agree with Governor Walz that by working together we can become the top state for business, and we look forward to continuing our partnership toward that goal."

DigiKey employs more than 5,000 people, with more than 4,000 of those team members based in Minnesota, delivering up to 27,000 orders per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. DigiKey does business in 27 different currencies and offers websites and content in 22 different languages. The company also established a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in Thief River Falls, Minn., and the first small-package FTZ with all major carriers, Custom Border and Protection (CBP) and government entities. Since DigiKey received its first Governor's International Trade Award in 2012, international sales have expanded by more than five times with 46% of sales taking place in the international market.

About DigiKey

DigiKey has been proudly headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, since 1972. Recognized as the global leader, innovator and pioneer in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products, DigiKey offers more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers. DigiKey employs more than 5,000 people in Northwest Minnesota and beyond, delivering over 27,000 orders per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. More information is available at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

