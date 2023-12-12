DigiKey Receives Governor's International Trade Award

News provided by

DigiKey

12 Dec, 2023, 14:18 ET

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has received the 2023 Governor's International Trade Award for Large Companies from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Trade Office. It is the second time that the company has received this honor.

Continue Reading
DigiKey received the 2023 Governor’s International Trade Award for Large Companies from Governor Tim Walz. Pictured here is Governor Walz and Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey.
DigiKey received the 2023 Governor’s International Trade Award for Large Companies from Governor Tim Walz. Pictured here is Governor Walz and Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey.

DigiKey received the 2023 Governor's International Trade Award for Large Companies from Governor Tim Walz. Pictured here is Governor Walz and Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey.

The Governor's International Trade Award recognizes Minnesota companies that have shown exceptional progress and success in exports to foreign markets, as well as foreign-owned companies that have made significant economic contributions through their investments in the state. DigiKey was also a recipient of the award in 2012.

"We appreciate our positive working relationship with the State of Minnesota and Minnesota DEED and are honored to be recognized for the work we've done to grow a thriving company and contribute to a thriving community," said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at DigiKey. "We agree with Governor Walz that by working together we can become the top state for business, and we look forward to continuing our partnership toward that goal."

DigiKey employs more than 5,000 people, with more than 4,000 of those team members based in Minnesota, delivering up to 27,000 orders per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. DigiKey does business in 27 different currencies and offers websites and content in 22 different languages. The company also established a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in Thief River Falls, Minn., and the first small-package FTZ with all major carriers, Custom Border and Protection (CBP) and government entities. Since DigiKey received its first Governor's International Trade Award in 2012, international sales have expanded by more than five times with 46% of sales taking place in the international market.

For more information about DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey has been proudly headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, since 1972. Recognized as the global leader, innovator and pioneer in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products, DigiKey offers more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers. DigiKey employs more than 5,000 people in Northwest Minnesota and beyond, delivering over 27,000 orders per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. More information is available at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey

Also from this source

DigiKey's 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway Kicks Off on Dec. 1, 2023

DigiKey's 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway Kicks Off on Dec. 1, 2023

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate...
DigiKey Hosts Live Fireside Chat Webinar on Strategic Procurement for 2024

DigiKey Hosts Live Fireside Chat Webinar on Strategic Procurement for 2024

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.