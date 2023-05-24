DigiKey Receives Top Recognitions from Suppliers at 2023 EDS Leadership Summit

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been awarded 17 recognitions from its supplier partners during the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 16-19 in Las Vegas.  

DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, breadth of product and more during the past year. The list of awards DigiKey earned includes:

DigiKey earned 17 awards from its suppliers during the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit.
"DigiKey is honored to have earned recognition from so many of our valued supplier partners in admiration of our shared success," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. "We are proud of our collaborations with suppliers to move engineers and designers forward towards next-generation solutions, growth and operational efficiency."

DigiKey also hosted its 10th annual EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 18, that featured the debut of the company's updated logo and brand system along with market activity and business updates from DigiKey's president Dave Doherty and vice president of global business development Mike Slater. The presentation also covered industry trends, DigiKey's performance in 2022 and strategic vision, and a toast to the company's 50th anniversary. The event included entertainment by Keelan Leyser, a technology magician.

For more information about DigiKey's products and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

