DigiKey Receives Top Recognitions from Suppliers at 2023 EDS Leadership Summit

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been awarded 17 recognitions from its supplier partners during the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 16-19 in Las Vegas.

DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, breadth of product and more during the past year. The list of awards DigiKey earned includes:

DigiKey earned 17 awards from its suppliers during the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit.

"DigiKey is honored to have earned recognition from so many of our valued supplier partners in admiration of our shared success," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. "We are proud of our collaborations with suppliers to move engineers and designers forward towards next-generation solutions, growth and operational efficiency."

DigiKey also hosted its 10th annual EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 18, that featured the debut of the company's updated logo and brand system along with market activity and business updates from DigiKey's president Dave Doherty and vice president of global business development Mike Slater. The presentation also covered industry trends, DigiKey's performance in 2022 and strategic vision, and a toast to the company's 50th anniversary. The event included entertainment by Keelan Leyser, a technology magician.

