DigiKey Sponsors 2023 Hackaday Supercon Prize

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Hackaday Prize, a global hardware design challenge focused on widespread and impactful innovation. The winners of the prize competition will be named on Nov. 4, 2023, during Hackaday Supercon, the largest gathering of hardware hackers, builders, engineers and enthusiasts in the world.

The prizes for the competition include more than $130,000 worth of prizes to be awarded to one grand prize winner, five other winners and 50 finalists. The grand prize includes $50,000 cash and a Supplyframe DesignLab residency.

"DigiKey is proud of our long-term commitment to the Hackaday community, its design contests and events," said Kevin Walseth, manager, technical marketing, DigiKey. "The combination of talks, workshops, challenges, conversations and discoveries makes Supercon one of the ultimate venues for experiencing first-hand the accelerating progress around hardware in the industry."

DigiKey will also host an Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP) workshop during Supercon, featuring the platform's potential to bring new people into the world of robotics, making and engineering. DigiKey will have a variety of parts available including LEDs, headers, resistors, capacitors and other various products that will be applicable for hacking challenges.

"We are excited to welcome back our amazing community of engineers, designers, hackers, scientists, educators and everyone in between to Pasadena for the 7th annual Hackaday Supercon for three days of hacking, learning and celebrating the power of open source hardware," said Majenta Strongheart, director of DesignLab for Supplyframe. "We have over 25 speakers lined up, presenting on topics ranging from 'Teaching Robots To Sail' to 'Open-source atom trapping for education and entrepreneurship.'"

Every Supercon ticket holder gets a custom electronics badge to hack on during the weekend and beyond and there will be a badge hacking ceremony at the end of the weekend to show off cool and unique hacks. DigiKey is looking forward to revealing a special project with this year's badge and looks forward to seeing how the community gets creative with it.

The Hackaday Prize, driven by the team at Supplyframe DesignLab, represents a chance for the open-source hardware community and the electronics industry to work together to deliver tangible solutions. Engineers, designers, scientists and hackers work within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals structure to tackle the planet's most pressing issues.

For more information about Hackaday, visit hackaday.com. For more information about DigiKey's maker community, visit DigiKey's Maker.IO site.

