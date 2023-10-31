DigiKey Sponsors 2023 Hackaday Supercon Prize

News provided by

DigiKey

31 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Hackaday Prize, a global hardware design challenge focused on widespread and impactful innovation. The winners of the prize competition will be named on Nov. 4, 2023, during Hackaday Supercon, the largest gathering of hardware hackers, builders, engineers and enthusiasts in the world.

Continue Reading
DigiKey is sponsoring the 2023 Hackaday Prize, a global hardware design challenge with more than $130,000 of winning prizes which will be awarded to 6 winners and 50 finalists on Nov. 4 during Hackaday Supercon.
DigiKey is sponsoring the 2023 Hackaday Prize, a global hardware design challenge with more than $130,000 of winning prizes which will be awarded to 6 winners and 50 finalists on Nov. 4 during Hackaday Supercon.

The prizes for the competition include more than $130,000 worth of prizes to be awarded to one grand prize winner, five other winners and 50 finalists. The grand prize includes $50,000 cash and a Supplyframe DesignLab residency.

"DigiKey is proud of our long-term commitment to the Hackaday community, its design contests and events," said Kevin Walseth, manager, technical marketing, DigiKey. "The combination of talks, workshops, challenges, conversations and discoveries makes Supercon one of the ultimate venues for experiencing first-hand the accelerating progress around hardware in the industry."

DigiKey will also host an Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP) workshop during Supercon, featuring the platform's potential to bring new people into the world of robotics, making and engineering. DigiKey will have a variety of parts available including LEDs, headers, resistors, capacitors and other various products that will be applicable for hacking challenges. 

"We are excited to welcome back our amazing community of engineers, designers, hackers, scientists, educators and everyone in between to Pasadena for the 7th annual Hackaday Supercon for three days of hacking, learning and celebrating the power of open source hardware," said Majenta Strongheart, director of DesignLab for Supplyframe. "We have over 25 speakers lined up, presenting on topics ranging from 'Teaching Robots To Sail' to 'Open-source atom trapping for education and entrepreneurship.'"

Every Supercon ticket holder gets a custom electronics badge to hack on during the weekend and beyond and there will be a badge hacking ceremony at the end of the weekend to show off cool and unique hacks. DigiKey is looking forward to revealing a special project with this year's badge and looks forward to seeing how the community gets creative with it.

The Hackaday Prize, driven by the team at Supplyframe DesignLab, represents a chance for the open-source hardware community and the electronics industry to work together to deliver tangible solutions. Engineers, designers, scientists and hackers work within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals structure to tackle the planet's most pressing issues.

For more information about Hackaday, visit hackaday.com. For more information about DigiKey's maker community, visit DigiKey's Maker.IO site.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey

Also from this source

DigiKey to Showcase Automation Offerings at SPS Debut

DigiKey to Showcase Automation Offerings at SPS Debut

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate...
DigiKey Launches Season 1 of MedTech Beyond Video Series

DigiKey Launches Season 1 of MedTech Beyond Video Series

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.