DigiKey Sponsors 2025 Hackaday Superconference

DigiKey's support includes funding, product donations, workshops and onsite expertise at the global maker event

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, is sponsoring the 2025 Hackaday Superconference, a global event that brings together hardware hackers, makers and tech enthusiasts running from Oct. 31- Nov. 2, in Pasadena, Calif. The company will provide products for hacking challenges, partner with industry leaders on workshops and have experts available for support.

DigiKey is supporting Hackaday Superconference 2025 with products for hacking challenges, educational workshops and onsite experts.

"DigiKey has been sponsoring Supercon for years to help support and grow the Hackaday community," said David Sandys, senior director of technical enablement & engagement for DigiKey. "We are excited for this year's Supercon and all the workshops, challenges, talks and discoveries that bring together some of the industry's greatest engineers, makers and innovators."

DigiKey experts will be on site to help attendees select parts for hacking challenges and answer technical questions. The company will also donate a selection of components, including LEDs, headers, resistors, capacitors and more. These parts will be perfect for use with this year's conference badge, which will be revealed on the morning of Oct. 31.

DigiKey will also partner with industry leaders and influencers to host interactive workshops that provide hands-on engagement with hardware, open-source projects and new technology. This includes Shawn Hymel's Introduction to Embedded Rust workshop, which covers how Rust can be used to develop firmware for various microcontroller projects.

Hackaday Superconference is a three-day event featuring hacking, learning and connecting with others in the maker space. Attendees can take part in workshops, participate in hacking challenges and connect with fellow innovators. The event is held at Supplyframe's DesignLab. To learn more about the conference, visit the Supercon event site.

For more information about DigiKey's maker community, visit the DigiKey Maker.IO site.

