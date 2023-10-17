DigiKey to Feature Sought-After, New Products at Maker Faire Rome 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, will be demonstrating exciting, new products in the maker and educational spaces in its booth, #A15 in Pavilion 3, at Maker Faire Rome, October 20-22, 2023. DigiKey is also a gold-level sponsor of the event, which brings together industry experts, makers and innovators to share their projects with the general public.

At Maker Faire Rome, visit DigiKey (Booth #A15 in Pavilion 3) to see demonstrations of in-demand, new products.
"DigiKey is excited to be part of one of the largest Maker Faires in the world and share thrilling, new products for makers and educators of all ages," said Kevin Walseth, manager of technical marketing at DigiKey. "This premiere annual event is a great opportunity for us to connect with and see how makers are using products they sourced from DigiKey, along with our tools and resources to accelerate progress."

Supplier partners Kitronik and Micro:Bit will be onsite to present EDU-focused products and the new Micro:Bit v2 board. DigiKey makers and experts, including OddJay, will also be participating in demonstrations and answering questions. In addition, the booth will feature new products from Becky Stern, the new Raspberry Pi 5, live demos of the XRP robot, and DigiKey's recently launched Kitronik Kit, which helps educators teach electronics. The first 40,000 attendees will also get a DigiKey bag made from recycled PTE.

Now in its eleventh year, Maker Faire Rome is an event that facilitates and talks about technological innovation in a simple and accessible way, connecting businesses, academia, people and ideas. It is organized and promoted by the Rome Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about DigiKey's maker community, visit DigiKey's Maker.IO site.

