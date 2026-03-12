DigiKey to Showcase Power Solutions from Leading Suppliers at APEC 2026

The company's booth will highlight product demos from Microchip, Nichicon and STMicroelectronics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, will highlight the latest power solutions from leading suppliers at its booth, #2219, during APEC 2026, March 22-26, in San Antonio. The company will also showcase technical capabilities and give away exciting prizes at the show.

Conference attendees can visit DigiKey's booth for demonstrations of innovative power technology products such as battery chargers, electrolytic capacitors, eval boards, power converters and modules, switching regulators, and more from leading suppliers, including Microchip, Nichicon, Qorvo and STMicroelectronics. Mike Engelhardt, author of Qorvo's QSPICE simulator, will be in DigiKey's booth to answer simulation and design circuit questions. DigiKey will also be giving away its popular engineering rulers and solderful breadboards.

"The DigiKey team looks forward to returning to APEC in 2026 to showcase how we empower designers and engineers to drive innovation forward," said Brian Metalek, director of applications engineering and technical support for DigiKey. "Groundbreaking designs are built through the innovative power solutions here at APEC. We're excited to meet with engineers and students bringing these new ideas to life."

APEC has been a leading power electronics event in North America for more than 40 years, focusing on the practical and applied aspects of the power solutions business.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

