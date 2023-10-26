DigiKey to Showcase Automation Offerings at SPS Debut

The Smart Production Solutions (SPS) trade show is the largest automation show in Europe

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce it is a first-time exhibitor at SPS 2023. DigiKey invites attendees to visit its booth, #365 in Hall 4A, November 14-16, in Nuremberg, where they can learn more about the company's complete automation offerings including vast product breadth, industry leading manufacturers, systems integrator program and participate in numerous prize giveaways.

At SPS, visit DigiKey (Booth 365 in Hall 4A) for information about automation offerings, win exciting prizes through fun slot machines and more.

At the booth, customers can engage with DigiKey through one of our interactive platforms, learn from our experts and play fun slot machines for a variety of multitool giveaways. To coincide with its SPS trade show debut, DigiKey is also holding an online giveaway for a Weidmuller tool trolley. To learn more about or enter the giveaway, visit DigiKey's SPS website here.

"SPS is a fitting place for DigiKey to participate in the automation space as the highlight event of the automation industry," said Eric Wendt, director, industrial automation for DigiKey. "SPS covers the entire spectrum of smart and digital automation and is a source of inspiration and a platform for innovation, making it the perfect fit to highlight DigiKey's breadth and depth of involvement in the automation space. We're looking forward to sharing our robust offerings with the industry, as well as joining the broader conversation around automation propelling our shared sustainability goals forward."

DigiKey's booth is sponsored by some of the industry's top automation manufacturers, including Gold Sponsors: Siemens, Phoenix Contact, Weidmuller and Schneider Electric, and Silver Sponsors: Endress & Hauser, Kunbus, Omron Automation, Hammond, TE, Molex, PULS, WAGO and LAPP.

SPS is organized by the Messe Frankfurt Group and is the largest automation-focused trade show in Europe.

Attendees can find DigiKey at Booth #365 in Hall 4A. For more information about DigiKey's automation and control offerings, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

