DigiKey to Showcase Automation Offerings at SPS Debut

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce it is a first-time exhibitor at SPS 2023. DigiKey invites attendees to visit its booth, #365 in Hall 4A, November 14-16, in Nuremberg, where they can learn more about the company's complete automation offerings including vast product breadth, industry leading manufacturers, systems integrator program and participate in numerous prize giveaways.

At the booth, customers can engage with DigiKey through one of our interactive platforms, learn from our experts and play fun slot machines for a variety of multitool giveaways. To coincide with its SPS trade show debut, DigiKey is also holding an online giveaway for a Weidmuller tool trolley. To learn more about or enter the giveaway, visit DigiKey's SPS website here.

"SPS is a fitting place for DigiKey to participate in the automation space as the highlight event of the automation industry," said Eric Wendt, director, industrial automation for DigiKey. "SPS covers the entire spectrum of smart and digital automation and is a source of inspiration and a platform for innovation, making it the perfect fit to highlight DigiKey's breadth and depth of involvement in the automation space. We're looking forward to sharing our robust offerings with the industry, as well as joining the broader conversation around automation propelling our shared sustainability goals forward."

DigiKey's booth is sponsored by some of the industry's top automation manufacturers, including Gold Sponsors: Siemens, Phoenix Contact, Weidmuller and Schneider Electric, and Silver Sponsors: Endress & Hauser, Kunbus, Omron Automation, Hammond, TE, Molex, PULS, WAGO and LAPP.

