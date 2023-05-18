DigiKey Unveils Updated Logo and Brand

Brand refresh reflects company's evolution and commerce leadership position

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, today unveiled an update to its brand system including a refreshed logo, updated color palette and typeface, tagline, simplified name and updated brand voice. The new look was debuted at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas and will roll out throughout 2023.

DigiKey’s brand refresh reflects the company’s evolution and commerce leadership position.
"For 50 years, DigiKey's focus has centered on accelerating progress for every engineer, designer and builder," said Dave Doherty, president of DigiKey. "Our updated look and feel reflects that inspirational progress, our leadership position in the industry and our commitment to digital experiences and solutions that move goods and ideas forward."

The updated logo and brand system is an evolution of the company's historic look that allows for design flexibility across digital platforms while reinforcing an engineered feel in a more modern, timeless way. It was designed to emphasize progress and connection with suppliers and customers while reflecting DigiKey's digital-first, forward-looking perspective. The refreshed brand identity also features a simplified company name to better reflect its deep technical product and digital solutions portfolio.

DigiKey partnered with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, to refresh the brand's iconic elements while conveying modernity.

"Our design work on DigiKey's brand refresh combined its legacy of success with the vision for future opportunities and growth," said Tim Cunningham, senior partner, brand strategy at Lippincott. "The new brand system supports the core business and creates paths for bolder moves within an innovative industry."

An overview of the updated brand system can be viewed here. For more information on DigiKey, visit www.digikey.com.

About DigiKey
DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

