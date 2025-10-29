DigiKey's Dave Doherty Receives WE United Spirit of Excellence Leadership Award

Recognition honors CEO's commitment to talent development

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, is proud to announce that Dave Doherty, chief executive officer for DigiKey, has received the inaugural Spirit of Excellence Leadership Award from industry organization WE United. The award recognizes Doherty's long-standing commitment to developing talent across not only DigiKey but the electronics industry as a whole.

WE United CEO Jackie Mattox presented the award to DigiKey CEO Dave Doherty at the WE United 9th Annual Leadership Development Summit.

"It was an absolute pleasure and honor to present the Spirit of Excellence Leadership Award to Dave Doherty, one of our industry's finest leaders and a true model of the type of leadership we champion at WE United," stated Jackie Mattox, president & chief executive officer of WE United. "I'm deeply grateful for Dave and his forward vision. Our entire industry has benefitted from his steadfast leadership and commitment to excellence."

The award was given during the 9th Annual WE United Leadership Development Summit, held in California earlier this month.

"Every senior leader's responsibility is to provide an environment for growth to occur, for both their company and their team members," said Dave Doherty, chief executive officer for DigiKey. "This is about enabling every leader to reach their full potential, which benefits their company and our industry overall."

WE United (WE) is a professional network dedicated to championing women leaders and ensuring the inclusion of all qualified talent in shaping the future workforce within the electronics supply chain and adjacent technology-driven industries. DigiKey launched a local chapter of WE United in 2018, which is not only open to all DigiKey employees, but also to anyone in the local community who desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop leaders in the workplace.

