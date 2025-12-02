Digita Group Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners

HELSINKI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digita Group ("Digita"), being Digita Oy in Finland and IslandsTurnar in Iceland, announced today that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by GI Partners. Digita is one of the largest independent, diversified tower companies in the Nordics, with nationwide tower portfolios across both Finland and Iceland. It is also essential for the Finnish population through its longstanding partnership with Yle, the nation's public TV and radio broadcaster.

Since 2018, Digita has been owned by funds managed by an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG "DigitalBridge"). Under DigitalBridge's ownership, Digita evolved into a scaled, diversified tower and broadcast infrastructure platform, expanding from approximately 200 tower sites to more than 950, while accelerating growth in its Data Centre and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

Vesa Tykkyläinen, CEO of Digita, said, "We are extremely grateful to DigitalBridge for the resources and expertise they have provided throughout their investment period. Their support and guidance has been instrumental in helping us to invest into the critical infrastructure in Finland whilst diversifying and scaling the business, which is positioned for further compelling growth. We are excited for our new partnership with GI Partners and look forward to continue to grow and achieve our ambitions together."

Zach Gellman, Principal at DigitalBridge, said, "We appreciate the partnership with Vesa and the Digita team and the progress made under DigitalBridge's ownership. GI Partners is well positioned to lead Digita through its next phase of growth."

Matt Barker, Head of Europe, Data Infrastructure for GI Partners, added, "We are excited to be making this platform investment to support Digita and its management team on the next stage of the company's growth. We recognize the role that Digita plays in providing critical communication and connectivity services to the populations of Finland and Iceland and see great opportunity to further expand the platform as an independent tower company, and operator of high-quality data centres and IoT networks."

Digita will continue to operate as an independent company within GI Partners' portfolio, leveraging GI Partners' support, expertise, and experience. This partnership will enable Digita to continue to serve its clients to the highest standard, whilst also accelerating growth.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial adviser to DigitalBridge; Linklaters as legal counsel; EY as commercial, financial and tax adviser.

Rothschild & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to GI Partners and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel.

About Digita

Digita Group, being Digita Oy in Finland and IslandsTurnar in Iceland, is one of the largest independent, diversified tower companies in the Nordics, with more than 950 nationwide tower sites across both Finland and Iceland. In Broadcast, Digita serves the nation's public broadcaster, Yle and in Telecom Infrastructure, it provides connectivity to millions through its telecommunication infrastructure services via leading MNOs in Finland and Iceland, whilst also operating high growth Data Centre and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms. For more information, visit: www.digita.fi.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $106 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $49 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and healthcare properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

