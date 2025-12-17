Netwatch Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners

LAKE FOREST, Calif. and CARLOW, Ireland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwatch (the "Company"), a global provider of AI-powered security services, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GI Partners.

Netwatch is a leading global provider of intelligent security solutions, serving a broad range of verticals, including organizations in the automotive, retail, banking, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure sectors. Netwatch's services are mission-critical, providing peace of mind to businesses and individuals by delivering a technology-driven, proactive approach to site protection, risk mitigation, and workplace safety. Today, Netwatch protects more than 330,000 sites worldwide.

"Netwatch has an unmatched reputation among its customers for high-quality, reliable security monitoring solutions to protect essential assets and people," said Mark Prybutok, Managing Director and Head of Data Infrastructure at GI Partners. "We are excited to support the Company in its next phase of growth through the application of AI technology, strategic capital investment, and deeper partnership with customers; continuing to expand its leadership in the remote video monitoring ecosystem."

"We are very excited to leverage the deep expertise of the GI team to drive continued improvement in our AI, operations and go-to-market strategies," said Kurt Takahashi, CEO of Netwatch. "We look forward to partnering on our mission to be the global leader in intelligent security monitoring and intervention services."

Netwatch will operate as an independent company within GI Partners' portfolio, leveraging GI Partners' support, expertise, and experience to accelerate growth while continuing to provide the high-quality service that the Company's customers expect.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to GI Partners and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel.

About Netwatch

Netwatch is a global leader in proactive video monitoring, delivering intelligent security solutions that prevent incidents before they occur. Our approach unites people, technology, and data-driven intelligence to offer continuous surveillance and early risk detection. With actionable insights and immediate response capabilities, Netwatch moves beyond traditional monitoring to deliver a more proactive, informed, and effective security solution — empowering businesses and communities to operate with greater safety, confidence, and peace of mind. Learn more at http://www.netwatchglobal.ai.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $49 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and healthcare properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contacts:

For Netwatch

Rhianna Daniels

Compass Integrated Communications

[email protected]

For GI Partners

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

[email protected]

Gretchen Robinson

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners