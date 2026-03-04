GI Partners Acquires Two Baltimore-Area Data Centers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private alternatives investment firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of two data centers located in Laurel, Maryland and Severn, Maryland.

The portfolio is 100% leased to a single user. The Baltimore–Washington Corridor is evolving into a high-growth hub for mission-critical digital infrastructure, driven by sustained demand, strong network density, and accelerating data center development. The broader region reinforces these fundamentals through a mature and expanding technology and research ecosystem, supporting diversified demand across cybersecurity, healthcare, life sciences, and government IT.

"Our acquisition of these properties reflects our conviction in the region, supported by durable demand from government, defense, and regulated cloud users," said Mike Armstrong, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Tech+Science Investments at GI Partners. "The portfolio's strategic location positions it as a compelling opportunity to expand our data center footprint."

To date, GI Partners has invested more than $8 billion across data centers and digital infrastructure investments. Today, the firm's real estate and data infrastructure portfolio includes 78 data centers, underscoring GI Partners' scale and expertise in supporting mission-critical digital assets.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $49 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and healthcare properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

