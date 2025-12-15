Prospyr Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital

Investment to Accelerate Product Innovation and Customer Experience to Better Serve Aesthetics & Wellness Practices

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospyr , a leading provider of all-in-one practice management software for aesthetics and wellness practices, today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital . This investment will accelerate Prospyr's robust product roadmap of AI-first functionality & core platform enhancements, while also expanding its customer-facing teams to support customers at every step of their journey.

"Our vision at Prospyr is rooted in supporting the operators who power this industry, giving them a unified platform that removes friction, drives revenue, and enhances the patient journey. Medical aesthetics practices face increasing demand but limited staff capacity, and manual processes slow growth. By automating time-consuming tasks and unifying clinical, financial, and communication workflows, Prospyr helps teams focus more on patient care and significantly expand their operational bandwidth," said Walker Szurek, Co-Founder & CEO of Prospyr. "This partnership with Five Elms will allow us to expand our AI-powered automation, deepen workflow optimization, and deliver measurable financial impact to practices across the country."

Since its founding in 2021, Prospyr has helped aesthetic & wellness practices attract, serve, and retain patients more efficiently by bringing together critical workflows typically managed across disparate systems. The Prospyr platform unifies all aspects of business & patient management for owners and practitioners, including lead management, scheduling, charting, and payments. Developed in partnership with a nationwide network of plastic surgeons and medical spas, the platform is purpose-built for the evolving needs of the aesthetics & wellness market. Practices that leverage Prospyr expand client revenue and deliver a more holistic patient experience through a single, modern operating system designed to scale with their businesses.

The partnership with Five Elms enables Prospyr to accelerate growth while remaining focused on the aesthetics and wellness market. Backed by additional capital, the team will continue advancing its AI capabilities that streamline and automate core business processes for the practices that depend on Prospyr every day.

"We found the right partner in Five Elms - one that understands the future of practice management is intelligent automation. Together, we're building the technology that will define the next generation of aesthetic and medical practice operations." said Greg Kopyltsov, Co-Founder & CTO of Prospyr.

Joe Onofrio, Partner at Five Elms Capital, also commented on the investment: "We were so impressed by how deeply Prospyr understands its users and keeps them at the forefront of everything they do. The Prospyr platform isn't just powerful; it's intuitive, modern, and purpose-built for the practitioners who rely on it. We strongly believe Prospyr is positioned to lead this market, and we're thrilled to support their next phase of growth."

About Prospyr

Prospyr unifies the patient journey for aesthetic and wellness practices, from lead capture to payments. Built with providers, the platform replaces fragmented tools with one intuitive, modern system, enabling practices to scale their revenue and elevate the patient experience. For more information, please visit prospyrmed.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

