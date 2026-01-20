Digital Asset Treasury Strategy Positions Companies for Long-Term Shareholder Value

Strategic allocation aims to hedge inflation risk while aligning with the future of digital finance

NEW YORK , Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - More companies are starting to rethink how they manage their balance sheets, and digital asset treasury strategies are quickly moving into the spotlight. Instead of letting excess cash sit idle and lose purchasing power, some organizations are allocating a portion of their treasury into digital assets like Bitcoin and other blockchain-based instruments. For investors, this isn't about chasing hype — it's about companies taking a more active, modern approach to protecting and growing capital in a world where inflation and currency risk remain front and center. Active Companies in the market this week include Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT).

The strategy itself is becoming more practical and structured than many people realize. Companies are focusing on smart allocation sizes, secure custody solutions, and clear internal rules around risk and governance. With better regulation, improved custody platforms, and more institutional-grade tools available, holding digital assets on the balance sheet is no longer a fringe idea. It's increasingly being treated like any other alternative treasury asset — managed carefully, transparently, and with long-term discipline.

For shareholders, a digital asset treasury strategy can offer both stability and upside. On one hand, it provides potential protection against long-term macro uncertainty. On the other, it gives investors exposure to the continued growth of digital finance without the company needing to change its core business. As adoption continues to spread, investors are paying close attention to which management teams are positioning early — and which ones may be late to the shift.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) To Deploy 20 Million Units of BERA Into Two Independent Validators on Berachain - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company"), a company with a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury, today announced plans to deploy approximately 20 million units of BERA into two independent validators on the Berachain network.

This planned deployment represents an important step in the execution of Greenlane's digital asset treasury strategy that is expected to enable the Company to participate directly in Berachain's validator infrastructure and consensus framework. The units of BERA to be deployed into these validators represent a portion of the Company's existing BERA holdings not previously deployed into liquid on-chain staking.

Berachain utilizes a Proof-of-Liquidity ("PoL") consensus mechanism that it describes as designed to align network security with liquidity provision and on-chain economic activity. Under this framework, validators contribute to network security and may participate in protocol-defined incentive mechanisms. To the extent any are realized, we currently expect rewards or incentives associated with validator participation to be variable, redeemable for BERA, and dependent on protocol parameters, network activity, and prevailing market conditions.

To support decentralization and network resilience, Berachain limits the units of BERA that may be staked per validator. In alignment with this design, Greenlane is structuring this validator participation across two independently operated validators, each subject to Berachain's protocol-level constraints and selection mechanisms.

For Greenlane, validator participation represents an opportunity to engage directly with Berachain's infrastructure layer as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy. Greenlane hopes to announce, over the coming weeks, validator participation in the deployment of its remaining BERA holdings, approximately 30 million units of BERA, on the Berachain network, subject to any protocol constraints, availability of validator operators, or technical or other considerations.

"Deploying a portion of our BERA holdings into validators is a meaningful milestone in the evolution of our digital asset treasury strategy," said Ben Isenberg, Chief Investment Officer, Greenlane. "Validator participation is expected to allow us to support network operations and engage directly with Berachain's infrastructure."

Greenlane's digital asset treasury strategy is focused on the long-term accumulation and active management of BERA through validator participation, staking, and other ecosystem-aligned activities. The Company does not control the Berachain protocol, validator selection outcomes, or the economic performance of the network, and any potential benefits associated with validator participation are inherently variable and not guaranteed. Participation outcomes may vary significantly over time and are subject to technological, regulatory, and market risks. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for GNLN by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GNLN/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), a leading developer and operator of industrial-scale data centers, recently announced the appointments of Lee Bratcher as Head of Policy and Government Affairs and Drew Armstrong as Head of Strategic Initiatives. The Company is pleased to welcome these two industry leaders whose combined experience will further strengthen Cipher's team and support its continued growth.

Mr. Bratcher brings to Cipher extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of the Texas and federal energy regulatory landscape. He previously served as President and Founder of the Texas Blockchain Council, a leading industry association representing more than one-hundred member companies and hundreds of individual stakeholders focused on making Texas the jurisdiction of choice for digital asset innovation. In this role, Mr. Bratcher worked closely with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders in the energy and data center spaces, contributing to the research and development of two pieces of legislation passed during the 87th Texas Legislative Session, as well as two additional bills enacted during the 88th Session and signed into law. At Cipher, Mr. Bratcher will lead the Company's strategy on energy policy, represent Cipher in its ERCOT membership, bolster Cipher's community and regulatory engagement efforts, and help the Company continue its record of excellence in refining electrical power into compute. He will report to Cipher's Co-President, Will Iwaschuk.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR), the leading Ethereum treasury company in the world, announced a $200 million equity investment into Beast Industries. Bitmine also implements an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants.

"MrBeast and Beast Industries, in our view, is the leading content creator of our generation, with a reach and engagement unmatched with GenZ, GenAlpha and Millennials," said Thomas 'Tom' Lee, Chairman of Bitmine. "Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator based platform in the world and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned."

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) recently launched several new products to usher in the future of finance on Coinbase. This includes the start of our rollout for stock trading and prediction markets on the main Coinbase app alongside a simple interface to trade futures and perps, the ability to trade all Solana assets as soon as they're created, primary token sales, the global launch of the Base App as an onchain "everything app," and general availability for Coinbase Business. Each one marks a significant step in making Coinbase a world-class financial platform for individuals and businesses.

For the last thirteen years, Coinbase has been building toward a new financial system. One that is always-on, more efficient, and accessible to everyone in order to drive greater economic freedom around the world. Today, we're taking a major new step toward becoming the Everything Exchange - dramatically expanding the assets available to trade on Coinbase, including novel cryptocurrencies, stocks, perpetual futures, and prediction markets. From trading and investing in new assets to building and transacting onchain, our goal is to create a complete, seamless experience for retail users, institutions, and developers to embrace the future of finance.

Jacobs has recently been selected by Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), an energy infrastructure platform, to deliver Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for its River Bend data center in Louisiana.

The data center is leased under a 15-year, $7.0 billion lease for 245 megawatts of IT capacity and anchors a larger planned campus that is poised to become one of the largest AI and high-performance computing developments in North America. The region's power dense utility infrastructure enables reliable, high-quality delivery with the speed, flexibility and consistency required at this scale.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

