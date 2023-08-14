Digital Cooperation Organization announces the launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today announces the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Prosperity Awards to recognize and celebrate the remarkable digital contributions that enable prosperity for all, particularly in advancing the digital economy, which has a critical role in boosting nations' development and growth.

The Digital Prosperity Awards are structured around three core pillars and each pillar is bestowed in individual award categories, each representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement:

The logo of the Award (PRNewsfoto/Digital Cooperation Organization)
Digital Innovation:

  •  Recognizing outstanding initiatives that leveraged disruptive technology solutions to drive significant positive change and advancement.

Digital Transformation:

  •   Acknowledging exemplary efforts in utilizing digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes, fostering progress and prosperity.
  •  Celebrating exceptional cooperation endeavors leveraging digital solutions to drive progress and prosperity.

Empowering Society:

  •  Honoring exemplary initiatives that demonstrate ethical practices and principles in utilizing digital technologies for societal advancement and prosperity.
  •  An award recognizing outstanding contributions in leveraging digital innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability for a prosperous future.

"The launch of the Awards is a significant milestone in recognizing outstanding digital contributions of the organizations that enable prosperity for all", said Ms. Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). "We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO's Member States and worldwide that benefit humankind."

AlYahya added, "The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders. The awards reinforce the role of the DCO as an information provide, advocator, facilitator, and advisor, speeding up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States, further strengthening the welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all."

A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional, or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, please visit the official website at https://www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com

Download full release and press pack at https://www.digitalprosperityawards.com/media/

Media contacts: Yehia issa; [email protected]; +971 55 778 3004

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184986/Digital_Prosperity_Awards.jpg

SOURCE Digital Cooperation Organization

