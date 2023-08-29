Digital Edge Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Digital Edge Marketing was ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America on the 2023 Inc. 5000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B agency for the travel & tourism industry came in at 4,754 on this year's Inc. 5000, an annual list representing the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segments — its independent small businesses. Digital Edge ranked 463rd in the Advertising & Marketing Industry, 427th among Florida companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list, and 26th among companies in Jacksonville, Florida — where the agency is based.

This marks Digital Edge's third time on the Inc. 5000 list. The agency ranked 3,514 in 2020 and 3,434 in 2019.

This year's Inc. 5000 companies totaled $258 billion in 2022 revenue and created nearly 1.19 million jobs. Digital Edge, specifically, saw 83% growth over the last three years — and has grown to 17 employees since the company was created in 2011.

About Digital Edge

Digital Edge provides cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, off-the-charts creativity and strategic expertise for the travel & tourism industry, helping organizations connect with today's planning professionals in meetings, travel trade and sports. Visit www.digitaledge.marketing to explore the agency further.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. In 1982, the Inc. 500, which showcased the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, was introduced. Twenty-five years later, the list was expanded to the Inc. 5000.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Media Contact:

Mya Surrency

(833) 438-1110

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Edge Marketing