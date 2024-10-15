Digital Educational Publishing Market to Grow by USD 26.19 Billion (2024-2028) as Innovative Marketing by Publishers Expands, with AI Impacting Market Trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Digital Educational Publishing Market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 22.9% during the forecast period. Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing influence of data analytics in digital education. However, increased availability of open-source materials poses a challenge - Key market players include Adobe Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Coursera Inc., Flatworld Solutions Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill LLC, NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Scholastic Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vibal Group Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, and Vivendi SE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Educational Publishing Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Digital textbooks, Digital assessment books, and Others), End-user (K-12, Higher education, and Corporate and skill-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Coursera Inc., Flatworld Solutions Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill LLC, NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Scholastic Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vibal Group Inc., VitalSource Technologies LLC, and Vivendi SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Digital educational publishing has seen a notable increase in the implementation of data analytics software and technologies, such as big data analytics. Vendors utilize these tools to monitor learner engagement with educational content. With the widespread availability of Internet-connected devices, learners can now track their real-time performance and progress through analytics embedded in online systems. For example, McGraw-Hill Education offers SmartBook, an online textbook solution. SmartBook personalizes content to individual learners through embedded analytics, enhancing their learning experience. The growing number of independent learners in the education sector is projected to boost the adoption of data analytics for customized learning and performance tracking during the forecast period.

The Digital Educational Publishing Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends like Online Learning and Augmented Reality (AR). AR technology is revolutionizing education through learning experiences on smartphone devices, including mobile phones and tablets. Consumers increasingly prefer digital material over print media, and enterprise sizes from Primary School to University are adopting digital textbooks and assessment books. Driving factors include self-assessment methods, consumer reading interests, and remote learning facilities. Free-source platforms like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome facilitate access to educational content on multiple pages, while digital technology ensures security and adheres to content quality criteria. Governments are promoting digital literacy, especially in emerging nations. Companies like Blinkist and Monte Carlo focus on data observability for content delivery and digital media consumption. Despite license fees, the recessionary curve is not impacting the market's growth.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The proliferation of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) has posed a significant challenge to digital educational publishing vendors. Free educational content from platforms like EdX and Coursera, sourced from universities such as Harvard , MIT , Stanford , and Peking University, has gained popularity. Students can access primary to intermediate level courses for free, while advanced certification incurs a nominal fee. The flexibility of learning through mobile devices and self-paced progress tracking adds to MOOCs' appeal. This trend is perceived as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing digital educational content individually, potentially impacting the growth of the global digital educational publishing market.

, , , and Peking University, has gained popularity. Students can access primary to intermediate level courses for free, while advanced certification incurs a nominal fee. The flexibility of learning through mobile devices and self-paced progress tracking adds to MOOCs' appeal. This trend is perceived as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing digital educational content individually, potentially impacting the growth of the global digital educational publishing market. The digital educational publishing market faces several challenges in the 21st century. Corporate and skill-based learning require flexible, customizable content, posing a challenge to traditional blackboard approaches. Smart technology, such as laptops and virtual learning, offer 21st-century capabilities, but require high-quality educational information and multimedia resources. Life skills and social-emotional learning are essential, but integrating these into digital formats can be difficult. Higher education institutes grapple with tertiary enrollments and internationalization, making accessible, affordable digital resources a priority. Publishers face competition from various sites offering free educational materials, including videos, PDFs, podcasts, and lesson plans. Instructors and learners need digital textbooks, open-source resources, and virtual learning platforms. Challenges include ensuring social connection and internet access, addressing cheating, and fostering self-motivation and time management skills. Publishers must provide text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia to engage learners. The education market includes top publishers in the digital textbooks sub-segment and open-source e-textbooks. Government attempts to improve quality of education and learning settings require collaboration between publishers, educators, and technology providers.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This digital educational publishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Digital textbooks

1.2 Digital assessment books

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 K -12

-12 2.2 Higher education

2.3 Corporate and skill-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Digital textbooks- Digital textbooks have transformed the education sector by providing students with a portable, convenient, and interactive learning experience. Unlike traditional print textbooks, digital textbooks offer dynamic and multimedia content, enabling a more engaging and enjoyable learning experience. Students can access their course materials on various devices, eliminating the need to carry heavy backpacks filled with multiple textbooks. Digital textbooks also allow for real-time updates and revisions, ensuring students learn the most current and accurate information. Furthermore, digital textbooks promote sustainability and cost-effectiveness by reducing the need for paper production and distribution, and often cost less than print textbooks. These benefits make the digital textbooks segment a promising growth area in the digital educational publishing market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Digital Educational Publishing Market is experiencing rapid growth as the world shifts towards online learning. Augmented Reality (AR) technology is revolutionizing education, providing learning experiences for students in Primary School through University. Smartphone usage is driving the adoption of digital textbooks and assessment books, making learning more accessible and convenient. Self-assessment methods and digital technology enable remote learning facilities, allowing students in emerging nations to access quality education. Free-source and open-source platforms offer affordable digital content, while subscription plans provide comprehensive access to a wealth of digital media. Data observability ensures security and privacy in the digital realm, and digital literacy is becoming an essential skill for students. Blinkist and E-books offer quick and efficient ways to consume and digest information, making learning more flexible and efficient. The future of education is digital, and the possibilities are endless.

Market Research Overview

The Digital Educational Publishing Market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the shift towards online learning and the increasing usage of smartphone devices for education. Augmented Reality (AR) technology is revolutionizing digital textbooks and assessment books, providing learning experiences for students of all ages, from primary school to university. Consumer reading interests are evolving, with digital material gaining popularity over print media. Enterprise sizes, governments, and emerging nations are investing in digital technology for education, enabling remote learning facilities and improving digital literacy. Free-source platforms like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome facilitate access to educational content on multiple pages, while content quality criteria ensure security and reliability. Digital media encompasses various formats, including e-books, videos, PDFs, podcasts, and lesson plans. License fees, subscription plans, and open-source platforms offer flexible options for learners and institutions. The market includes product types catering to K-12, higher education, and corporate or skill-based training. The 21st-century capabilities of digital technology enable life skills development, social-emotional learning, and internationalization. The European Commission and EU member nations are driving investment opportunities in this sector. Despite challenges such as recessionary curve, poor countries' stable internet access, and electrical supplies, the future of digital educational publishing looks promising.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Digital Textbooks



Digital Assessment Books



Others

End-user

K-12



Higher Education



Corporate And Skill-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio