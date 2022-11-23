Digital English Language Learning Market Size to Grow by USD 14.37 Billion, 45% of the Market's Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital English language learning market size is expected to grow by USD 14.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market

Digital English Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

APAC will lead the digital English language learning market during the forecast period. The region will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increased trade interactions, a rising need for cross-border communication, the growing emphasis on service-oriented industries, and the need for collaboration with cross-border business parties. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the digital English language learning market in APAC.

The non-academic learner segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The widespread use of English for corporate communication and international business operations has increased its demand for digital learning courses. The use of IELTS and TOEFL as benchmarks of language proficiency by multiple organizations has further increased the demand for these courses among non-academic learners.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Driver and Trend

The adoption of English as a global language is driving the growth of the market. Approximately 20% of the global population speaks English. It is the common medium of instruction in various countries. Moreover, many international universities require basic proficiency in English for admission. Multinational companies such as Airbus, Daimler-Chrysler, Renault, and Samsung have adopted English as their official business language. Hence, cross-border business interactions are generally conducted in English. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increasing use of artificial intelligence and chatbots is a key trend that is expected to impact the market positively in the forecast period. The incorporation of artificial intelligence has revolutionized digital teaching methods and digital language learning solutions. Artificial intelligence helps in assimilating data from multiple sources and producing customized content for students. For instance, in August 2019, Google launched English Language Speech Assistant (ELSA), an artificial intelligence application to improve English speaking skills in India. Chatbots help facilitate conversations with students via artificial intelligence. The use of chatbots enables interactive learning, which will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

