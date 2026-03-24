Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) Launches StandUpPaddleBoarding.com - Expanding Its Water Sports Vertical

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) is thrilled to announce the launch of StandUpPaddleBoarding.com, the latest addition to its growing water sports portfolio that already includes Skimboarding.com.

StandUpPaddleBoarding.com is designed as the go-to resource for everything paddle boarding — from technique tutorials and gear reviews to lifestyle pieces and community stories. The site reflects DIR's commitment to growing niche properties that combine community, culture, and high-quality content in passion-driven verticals.

standup paddleboarding by romannoru

"Paddle boarding is more than a sport—it's a lifestyle," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "StandUpPaddleBoarding.com is designed to celebrate the paddle board lifestyle by giving enthusiasts a go-to home for stories, tips, and everything they love about being on the water."

Why It Matters

Water Sports Focus: Expands DIR's reach within water-based athletic communities, offering deep content in high-interest verticals.

Expands DIR's reach within water-based athletic communities, offering deep content in high-interest verticals. Content Driven: Designed for clarity and ease: training guides, gear insights, safety advice, and stories from the water — all in one place.

Designed for clarity and ease: training guides, gear insights, safety advice, and stories from the water — all in one place. Commerce Potential: With paddle boards, accessories, gear brands, and related products in high demand, there's a strong opportunity for monetization through curated commerce partnerships .

With paddle boards, accessories, gear brands, and related products in high demand, there's a strong opportunity for monetization through . Portfolio Synergy: With Skimboarding.com already part of the mix, DIR is building momentum across water sports properties, leveraging content insights and audience overlap to create stronger commerce channels.

DIR views StandUpPaddleBoarding.com as an important chapter in its vertical expansion — bringing together content, community, and commerce opportunities centered on water sports.

Check it out here: www.standuppaddleboarding.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences, and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn, and connect around the topics they love.

Some current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, CoffeeBarista.com, RookieRoad.com, Skimboarding.com, and StandUpPaddleboarding.com, with additional launches planned across other passion-driven verticals.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC