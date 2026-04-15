Digital Insure Selects MHC to Modernize Customer Communications and Support Operational Resilience

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document and payment automation, announced that Digital Insure, a digital-first insurance organization in Europe, has selected MHC NorthStar Customer Communications Management (CCM) as part of its broader technology modernization initiative.

Digital Insure is replacing its homegrown legacy system for document generation with MHC's enterprise-grade CCM software, hosted in its private Amazon cloud. The move supports greater operational resilience, regulatory compliance readiness, and day-to-day efficiency for operational teams.

Modern Implementation with Regional Expertise

To support this initiative, MHC NorthStar CCM is being implemented with the templates, data model, supporting assets, and workflow needed to support a modern, governed communications environment. Dialog Group supports the engagement as an authorized reseller of MHC, bringing local delivery, migration, integration expertise, and experience supporting EU regulatory requirements such as the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Why Digital Insure Selected MHC

MHC was selected over two competing solutions that were also trialed. One alternative was viewed as more complex to implement and operate, while another was seen as too limited to support core application needs. MHC NorthStar CCM stood out for its combination of enterprise-grade capability, day-to-day usability, and fit for regulated communications in the European market, including support for EAA and DORA compliance.

MHC's security and governance practices, including SOC 2 Type II, helped validate the platform's enterprise-ready foundation. In evaluation sessions, operational stakeholders confirmed that MHC NorthStar CCM was intuitive for non-technical teams, helping reduce adoption risk during a critical transformation program. In addition, the solution's pre-composition accessibility approach, combined with Dialog Group's regional delivery, migration, and integration expertise, further reinforced confidence that the solution could support Digital Insure's accessibility and resilience requirements in the European market.

"We're proud to support Digital Insure as it modernizes its communications environment for a more resilient and regulated future," said Mark Petoskey, Chief Sales Officer at MHC. "This engagement reflects the need for solutions that combine enterprise capability, usability, and governance in a way that helps operational teams move with greater speed and confidence."

About MHC

MHC is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document and payment automation, purpose-built for highly regulated industries. Our platform helps organizations improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and modernize customer communications at scale. MHC customers generate over 10 billion documents and process billions in AP payments annually using our solutions.

Learn more at mhcautomation.com

About Digital Insure

Digital Insure is a digital-first insurance organization in Europe focused on modernizing its technology foundation to support operational resilience, regulatory alignment, and efficient delivery of customer-facing operations. As part of its transformation strategy, Digital Insure is investing in enterprise-grade platforms and modern cloud infrastructure to better support compliant, scalable growth.

Learn more at https://www.digital-insure.fr/en/

About Dialog Group

Dialog Group is a European specialist in customer experience management, with over 30 years of experience helping organizations improve customer communications and digital interactions. With expertise in CCM, CXM, and system integration, Dialog Group supports organizations in delivering seamless, compliant customer experiences across channels.

Their European-based delivery services include CCM platform implementation, integration, migration from legacy environments, and addressing EU-specific requirements such as accessibility (EAA) and operational resilience frameworks like DORA.

Learn more at https://dialoggroup.eu/en/

SOURCE MHC Software