MHC Names Chris Hartigan as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of intelligent document and payment automation SaaS solutions, announced the appointment of Chris Hartigan as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2026. To lead the next phase in MHC's growth, Chris brings extensive leadership experience in Customer Communications Management, Accounts Payable Automation, and enterprise software at a global scale. Prior to MHC, Chris was with Quadient, a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Chris led Quadient's global software business during a period of transformative growth. During his tenure at Quadient, Chris successfully drove growth across markets, scaled product innovation, and expanded international operations in CCM and AP Automation — areas central to MHC's strategy and customer value.

Over the years, MHC has built a strong foundation as a trusted provider of mission-critical software for customers worldwide. With deep expertise in regulated industries, a long-standing base of loyal customers, extensive partner relationships, and a reputation for reliability and innovation, the company has successfully evolved its portfolio to meet changing market demands. Recent milestones include the launch of MHC NorthStar, its next-generation multi-tenant SaaS platform, and a new MHC Payments Plus solution (with Paymode® embedded) developed in partnership with Bottomline®, further strengthening MHC's technology leadership and market position.

"MHC is an impressive company with great technology, strong customer and partner relationships, and a talented global team," said Chris Hartigan. "I'm excited to be joining at such an important moment in its journey. I look forward to building on this solid foundation, accelerating growth, and continuing to deliver meaningful value and innovation for our customers and partners."

With Chris's leadership, MHC remains well positioned to advance its technology leadership and expand its impact across the markets it serves while delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders.

MHC is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document and payment automation, purpose-built for highly regulated industries. Our platform helps organizations improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and modernize customer communications at scale. MHC customers generate over 10 billion documents and process billions in AP payments annually using our solutions. Learn more at www.mhcautomation.com.

