Digital Media and Entertainment Executive Michael Lambert Joins Kaleidescape Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, provider of the world's only high-fidelity movie library, today announced that veteran media executive Michael Lambert has joined its board of directors.

"Michael is a digital‑entertainment titan with four decades building networks, studios and theatrical businesses." Post this Kaleidescape, provider of the world’s only high-fidelity movie library, announced that veteran media executive Michael Lambert has joined its board of directors.

"Michael is a digital‑entertainment titan with four decades building networks, studios and theatrical businesses and advising top private equity firms," said Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape's chairman & CEO. "His background building television networks, film production and exhibition businesses, and advising leading private equity firms gives him a rare, wide-angle view of the entertainment ecosystem - exactly the perspective we need as we expand our market reach."

Michael is founder and president of Lambert Media Group, an investment, holding and management company with concentrations in broadcasting, cinemas, technology, film and television production and distribution.

"I'm excited to join Kaleidescape at a time when premium movie experiences are resonating with discerning consumers in the home," said Michael Lambert. "Kaleidescape has built the definitive platform for premium home cinema and I'm excited to help scale its content, distribution and partnerships so more audiences can experience movies the way filmmakers intended."

With over 40 years running public and private companies, Michael has spent his career acquiring, managing and growing US and international media and technology businesses. He has owned and operated television stations in the US and overseas, was a key executive in the formation of the Fox, Showtime and Lifetime Television networks. Along with longtime partners Norman Lear and Hal Gaba, he was co-owner and Co-Chairman Village Roadshow Pictures Group, (which co-produced over 125 major motion pictures mostly with Warner Bros.) sold to Vine Capital; Concord Music Group (the largest independent Jazz label) sold to Woodcreek Capital; as well as an owner of large US cinema chains including Act III Cinemas (sold to KKR which became Regal Cinemas); Gold Class Cinemas (sold to iPic Theaters); and RAVE Cinemas (sold to Cinemark). Michael's public company experience includes serving as President Domestic Television 20th Century Fox, Executive Vice President HBO and President Viacom Domestic Television.

Michael has been an advisor, co-investor, and portfolio company board member for various private equity firms including Apollo Capital, Boston Ventures, Clarity Partners, Lee Equity, Mid Ocean Capital, Platinum Equity, Tailwind Partners, Falcon Investments, and TowerBrook Capital, where he currently serves on their Management Advisory Board.

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape delivers the world's only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.