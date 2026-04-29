Kaleidescape Strato E Movie Player and Mini Terra Prime Movie Server Honored with 2026 Red Dot Design Award in Product Design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, provider of the world's only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the Strato E movie player and Mini Terra Prime movie server system have received the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design. The Red Dot Award is one of the most coveted design competitions worldwide. Since 1955, it has recognized products that stand out for their exceptionally high design quality.

"These products reflect our belief that high performance and beautiful design should go hand in hand." - Tayloe Stansbury Post this Kaleidescape, provider of the world’s only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the Strato E movie player and Mini Terra Prime movie server system have received the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design.

"Kaleidescape is honored to receive a 2026 Red Dot Award for Strato E and Mini Terra Prime as this affirms our relentless focus on innovation, engineering excellence, and thoughtful design," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO of Kaleidescape. "This award validates our commitment to excellence, not only in the reference-quality experience we deliver but in how we design and engineer our products. These products reflect our belief that high performance and beautiful design should go hand in hand."

The Red Dot Jury, composed of leading international design experts, evaluates thousands of entries annually, assessing criteria such as innovation, formal quality, functionality, and sustainability. The Strato E and Mini Terra Prime system will be featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, on the Red Dot website, and displayed in the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

The Red Dot jury recognized the combined Strato E and Mini Terra Prime system for blending innovative design with uncompromising performance. Strato E delivers high-fidelity 4K video playback with lossless multichannel and object‑based audio. Mini Terra Prime is a quiet, solid-state server engineered for speed, thermal efficiency, scalable storage, and seamless whole‑home distribution. Each product is housed in a minimalist steel chassis with perforated cutouts, displaying cutting edge electronics while allowing for convection cooling. Together they exemplify Red Dot criteria – quality in purposeful aesthetics, functionality through intelligent integration, and responsibility via energy‑efficient architecture.

Kaleidescape customers download content via the Kaleidescape movie store, the world's only high-fidelity movie library, delivering lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of titles, including movies, TV series, and concerts. Movies are available with lossless multichannel and object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/systems/movie-players-servers/.

Strato E movie players and Mini Terra Prime movie servers are available through authorized Kaleidescape dealers: https://www.kaleidescape.com/find-a-dealer/.

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape delivers the world's only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

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SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.