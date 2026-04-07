Kaleidescape Brings Angel Films to Kaleidescape's North America Movie Store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, provider of the world's only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the Angel catalog is coming to customers in North America on the Kaleidescape movie store.

Kaleidescape customers are passionate about experiencing great storytelling, and Angel is a perfect fit for our audience. Post this Kaleidescape, provider of the world’s only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the Angel catalog is coming to customers in North America on the Kaleidescape movie store – starting with “The King of Kings.”

"Kaleidescape customers are passionate about experiencing great storytelling, and Angel is a perfect fit for our audience," said Jason Welsh, senior vice president of sales, Kaleidescape. "Bringing Angel's catalog to the Kaleidescape movie store expands our selection of premium, audience-led content and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest‑fidelity home‑cinema experience."

"Angel is committed to connecting audiences with inspiring, values-driven stories, and our strategic partnership with Kaleidescape provides families with the highest-quality digital home viewing experience," said Thomas Hughes, EVP Television and Digital Distribution, Angel.

The addition of Angel's films underscores Kaleidescape's ongoing expansion of its catalog, furthering its mission to deliver a high‑fidelity movie library for discerning home‑cinema enthusiasts. Angel has achieved several recent theatrical milestones, including the highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical opening of all time with DAVID and two of the top ten highest-grossing animated domestic theatrical releases of 2025 (DAVID and The King of Kings). Solo Mio, the company's romantic comedy starring Kevin James and released in theaters earlier this year, became the highest audience-rated romantic comedy of all time. And along with Angel's box office success, the company's films boast an average Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 93%, the highest in the industry. The first Angel title available for download from the Kaleidescape movie store will be The King of Kings, with the rest of its incredible library coming soon.

Kaleidescape's platform delivers high-fidelity movies with lossless audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Unlike streaming platforms, Kaleidescape's movie downloads provide full reference-quality playback with no buffering, compression artifacts, or internet bandwidth limitations during viewing.

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape delivers the world's only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA. For more information, visit www.Kaleidescape.com.

About Angel

Angel is a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a rapidly growing community of more than 2 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. With 100 films and more than 30 television series on the platform, Angel has achieved the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry and the highest average domestic box office per title among all independent studios. It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman, Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.