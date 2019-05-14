Digital Medicine Society Now Accepting Members

BOSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), a Massachusetts nonprofit corporation with 501(c)(3) application pending, has launched.

DiMe is a new professional society serving individuals at the intersection of the global healthcare and technology communities. It supports the development of digital medicine through interdisciplinary collaboration, research, teaching, and the promotion of best practices.

"Cross-discipline cooperative networks are needed to unlock the full potential of digital medicine to improve human health," said DiMe Executive Director Jennifer Goldsack. "DiMe provides the only professional home for individuals across digital medicine—from regulators to white-hat hackers, ethicists to engineers, and clinicians to citizen scientists. We look forward to welcoming a diverse membership to DiMe and, together, driving scientific progress and broad acceptance of digital medicine to enhance public health."

Experts from across digital medicine disciplines sit on DiMe's Scientific Leadership and Strategic Advisory Boards:

"As the FDA develops frameworks to promote the development of safe and effective medical devices that use advanced algorithms, the agency is looking to collaborate with interdisciplinary experts," said Bakul Patel , director of the division of Digital Health at FDA and founding member of the DiMe Scientific Leadership Board. "DiMe complements our efforts to unify people, information, technology, and connectivity to improve health care and health outcomes."

"DiMe is championing digital medicine as an evidence-based field," said Edmondo Robinson , chief transformation officer at Christiana Care Health System. "By convening experts and providing the infrastructure for evidence development, it will help clinical decision-makers and end users better identify digital tools that are safe and effective for patients."

"The EMA recognizes the need for constructive engagement and dialogue with the diverse stakeholders being convened by DiMe," said Francesca Cerreta , principal scientific officer at the European Medicines Agency. "This is critical for progress on the evidence requirements and operational elements specific to the application of digital technology to the approval and monitoring of medicines."

"Digital medicine requires an unprecedented level of interdisciplinary collaboration," said Luca Foschini , cofounder and chief data scientist at Evidation Health. "Through its dynamic resources and opportunities, DiMe will support and foster a thriving, experienced workforce, which is critical to the success of the field."

DiMe members will have a variety of ways to influence the research agenda and participate in inter-disciplinary workgroups, such as defining requirements for verification and validation processes and developing consensus recommendations on ethics in digital medicine. In addition, members have access to live webinars and workshops, collaborative and communications platforms, careers services, and discounts with DiMe partner organizations.

