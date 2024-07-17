Digital Pathology Market worth $2.0 billion by 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=844

DANAHER CORPORATION (US): Leader in Digital Pathology Solutions

Danaher Corporation, through its subsidiary Leica Biosystems, has established itself as a strong player in the digital pathology market, offering a comprehensive portfolio from biopsy to diagnosis across radiology, pathology, surgery, and oncology. Strategic partnerships have significantly bolstered its market position. In March 2023, Danaher partnered with Paige, a global leader in digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, to enhance digital pathology workflows in hospitals and laboratories. The company also collaborates with the European Society for Digital and Integrative Pathology (ESDIP) to promote digital pathology adoption across Europe, fostering continuous growth and innovation in diagnostic technologies.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (Netherlands): Prominent Player in Digital Pathology

Philips is a prominent player in the digital pathology market, offering solutions that enhance efficiency, collaboration, and diagnostic accuracy for pathologists globally. Philips' digital pathology solution transitions pathologists from traditional microscopy to digital workflows, achieving efficiency gains of 15-20% per case. By digitizing pathology processes, Philips facilitates remote and collaborative environments, addressing the global shortage of trained pathologists and enabling multidisciplinary collaboration. Their solution supports remote consultation, real-time case sharing, and multidisciplinary discussions among clinical teams, enhancing comprehensive patient care. With insights from over 300 customers and 20 hospital pathology laboratories, Philips continually refines its solution to meet diverse healthcare provider needs.

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. (Japan): Key Player in Digital Pathology

Hamamatsu Photonics has solidified its position in the digital pathology market, achieving an annual growth rate of 4.4% in medical-bio instruments from 2021 to 2023. The company's strategic developments in expanding its digital pathology product portfolio and significant R&D investments are set to propel its growth. In March 2023, Hamamatsu signed a major distribution deal with Siemens Healthineers to provide imaging slide scanners for digital pathology in the Americas and Europe. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between radiology and pathology, enhancing patient care through advanced diagnostic imaging solutions. Hamamatsu's commitment to innovation underscores its role as a key player in shaping the future of digital pathology.

Product Segmentation: Digital Pathology Scanners Lead

The digital pathology market is divided into scanners, software, and storage systems. In 2023, the scanner segment captured the largest market share, driven by increasing demand for accurate and timely diagnoses alongside a growing volume of pathology cases worldwide. Government approvals for digital pathology scanner systems, such as Roche's VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner, further boost this segment's growth. Technological advancements, regulatory support, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities are key factors driving heavy investment and adoption of digital scanners.

Type Segmentation: Human Pathology Prevails

The market is categorized into human pathology and veterinary pathology. In 2023, the human pathology segment dominated, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases globally. This segment's prominence is attributed to its diverse diagnostic needs, the increasing burden of diseases, the integration of AI for improved diagnostic capabilities, and supportive regulatory frameworks that promote the adoption of advanced digital pathology solutions.

Regional Insights: Europe Expected to Grow Rapidly

The digital pathology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of AI-based pathology tools across various NHS trusts in the UK. Initiatives like collaborations with international firms, including Sectra, and substantial government investments, such as the USD 57 million allocated in 2020 for digital pathology and imaging AI, underscore Europe's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure. These efforts are expected to facilitate faster, more accurate diagnoses through automated image analysis and telepathology capabilities.

