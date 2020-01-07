Digital Realty Expands Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the appointment of retired Lt. Gen. VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson and Alexis Black Bjorlin, Ph.D., to its board of directors effective January 2, 2020. Lt. Gen. Jamieson is the former Director of the United States Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations and Dr. Black Bjorlin is Broadcom's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Systems Division.

"We are delighted to welcome Dash and Alexis to our board of directors, both of whom bring significant experience directly relevant to our strategy of enabling customers' digital transformation," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "In particular, Dash brings invaluable cyber-security expertise and experience managing large, complex organizations. Similarly, Alexis' unique connectivity and customer perspective from her extensive experience at leading global providers across the cloud and communications value chain make her an excellent addition to our Board. We expect to gain valuable insights from each, given their respective backgrounds with enterprises and government organizations undertaking digital transformations. We are confident they will complement the development of PlatformDIGITAL and the execution of our strategy as we seek to create sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Lt. Gen. Jamieson is a recognized expert in data management, cloud technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning with over 37 years of government experience. She achieved the rank of Lieutenant General in the U.S. Air Force and prior to retiring, served as the Director of the United States Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects enterprise, conducting operations for the Department of Defense. In her role as Deputy Chief of Staff, she cultivated several partnerships, including with Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM, to accelerate the Air Force's digital transformation. Prior to assuming her position as Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Jamieson served as the Deputy Commander, Joint Functional Component Command for ISR, U.S. Strategic Command, Washington, D.C. She earned a B.S. in Business Administration from West Virginia University, and masters degrees in Strategic Studies and Aviation Management from the National Defense University and Embry Riddle University, respectively.

Dr. Black Bjorlin brings over 19 years of high technology management experience at Fortune 500 companies to the Digital Realty board. She currently heads Broadcom's Optical Systems Division, the business unit responsible for developing and manufacturing devices used in optical communications. Dr. Black Bjorlin previously was Corporate Vice President of the Data Center Group and General Manager of the Connectivity Group at Intel. Prior to Intel, she spent eight years as President of Source Photonics, where she also served on the board of directors. Dr. Black Bjorlin began her career as Chief Optical Architect at Zaffire, an optical networking equipment manufacturer. She earned a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

"It's a privilege to have Alexis and Dash join the Digital Realty board," said Laurence A. Chapman, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Their deep industry knowledge and expertise will make them immediate assets as we enter our next chapter of growth."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our Board appointments and composition. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

