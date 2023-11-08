Digital Realty Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services Vendor Assessment for Third Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment 1 , for a third time*.

The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment analyzes the colocation and interconnection market using the IDC MarketScape model, providing an overview of the competitive strengths of suppliers in the market. It assesses current market demands and expected buyer needs for businesses that need mission-critical digital infrastructure to manage data exchange securely and efficiently. The report highlighted the following Digital Realty strengths that contributed to it being named a Leader:

Brand strategy

High-density colocation services

Extensive global footprint and portfolio

Sustainable facilities

Interconnection services

Cloud and Hybrid IT solutions

The IDC MarketScape recognized Digital Realty for "delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions" as well as offering a "diverse geographically distributed footprint" across an "extensive global portfolio", with a presence in all the major markets of North America and Europe, as well as strategic metro markets in Africa, the Asia/Pacific region, and Latin America.

Commenting on Digital Realty's global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, the IDC MarketScape said that the platform has become a "key enabler" of global hybrid IT deployments. It also noted that PlatformDIGITAL® has facilitated the further simplification of digital infrastructure and the easing of data workloads by reducing the time to connect to data, control, and networking hubs, greatly improving the agility of businesses reliant on these seamless collocation and cost-effective cloud networking capabilities.

The report also noted the progress that Digital Realty has made in improving the sustainability of facilities in its portfolio. The IDC MarketScape noted, "A key achievement in 2022 included reaching 1GW of new renewables under contract, a 9.8% increase from 2021. With the goal of 100% renewable energy available to customers, 126 datacenters have been matched with 100% renewable energy. There's also a focus on reaching new energy efficiency goals with a colocation power usage effectiveness (PUE) reduction goal of 10% by 2022 (against the 2017 baseline), which the company exceeded with a 16% reduction."

This recognition comes as Digital Realty achieved the key milestone in 2022 of reaching one gigawatt (GW) of new renewables under contract and operating 126 data centers that have been matched with 100% renewable energy. The company has also led the industry by surpassing its energy efficiency goals, with a colocation power usage effectiveness (PUE) reduction of 16% in 2022 from 2017 levels.

The report also recognized Digital Realty's cloud and hybrid IT service, ServiceFabric Connect, saying, "ServiceFabric is a data-centric, software-defined, and multiplatform internetworking service. This solution is an orchestration platform designed to support the data-centric architecture. It is designed to facilitate what Digital Realty terms a range of seamless, on-demand interconnection services that can be integrated into existing IT systems of management to manage and monitor infrastructure."

"We thank the IDC MarketScape for this important recognition," said Andy Power, President & CEO at Digital Realty. "At Digital Realty, our commitment and focus in solving the most complex hybrid IT challenges for our customers is part of our heritage, and it's why, for the third time, we have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Datacenter Services."

We believe Digital Realty has maintained its leadership position, by investing in the right infrastructure and expertise in the right locations around the world. This is all enabled by its global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, a multi-billion-dollar investment geared towards turbo-charging infrastructure and providing businesses with a global, consistent data center experience.

*Sources: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 and 2019 Vendor Assessments.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 737 267 6822

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to IDC MarketScape, our sustainability initiatives, PlatformDIGITAL® and our global strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 (doc #US49435022, October 2023)

SOURCE Digital Realty