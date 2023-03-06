Digital Realty to Bid Farewell to Longest Tenured Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that the company's longest tenured directors, Laurence A. Chapman and Dennis E. Singleton, both of whom have served on the Board of Directors since the Company's IPO, will not stand for re-election at Digital Realty's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"We are deeply grateful for the invaluable contributions Laurence and Dennis have made since Digital Realty's IPO in 2004," said Mary Hogan Preusse, Digital Realty's Chairman. "They provided unparalleled guidance over nearly two decades and have been excellent mentors and stewards of the Board before me, helping to build the world's largest data center platform."

Following Digital Realty's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the size of the company's Board of Directors will be reduced from eleven to nine directors, including eight independent directors. These changes are consistent with the company's demonstrated commitment to succession planning and periodic Board refreshment to provide diversity, fresh thinking and new perspectives.

Mr. Chapman joined Digital Realty's Board of Directors in 2004 and served as Chairman from 2017 until 2022. During his tenure, he successfully oversaw remarkable growth in Digital Realty's global platform, including significant expansion and the transformative mergers and acquisitions of Interxion, Ascenty and DuPont Fabros. Mr. Chapman stated, "It has been a great honor to serve on Digital Realty's Board of Directors since its IPO. It has been an extraordinarily rewarding experience to see the company's tremendous growth and evolution over the last nineteen years. I am heartened by Digital Realty's position and the outlook for data center infrastructure and I look forward to watching the team's continued progress."

Mr. Singleton joined Digital Realty's Board of Directors in 2004 and served as Chairman from 2012 until 2017. During that time, he oversaw a fundamental transformation of Digital Realty's business, including a global geographic expansion and multiple strategic transactions that have meaningfully enhanced the company's competitive position and bolstered its product offering. "It is with mixed emotions that I will be leaving Digital Realty's Board, following nearly 20 fantastic years of collaboration, partnership and success," said Mr. Singleton. "With Mary at the helm of our highly capable Board, along with our newly refreshed management team, I know that Digital Realty is in good hands and I look forward to rooting for the team from the stands."

