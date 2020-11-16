Digital Realty to Extend Global Reach of PlatformDIGITAL® with Development of 250-Megawatt Data Centre Campus in Western Sydney

The acquisition of these two land parcels, one located in Erskine Park and one in Horsley Park, will accelerate Digital Realty's growth in Australia and highlight its continued investment in Sydney. Upon full buildout, these parcels are expected to support the development of up to 250 megawatts of critical IT capacity. Digital Realty's investment and planned development is expected to generate hundreds of jobs through its construction partners during the development phase.

Digital Realty's Investment in Australia

Sydney is one of Asia Pacific's leading centres for the finance, education and professional service industries, housing five major universities and accounting for approximately 65% of Australia's financial services activity. Sydney is positioned to become a prominent enterprise data powerhouse and is projected to generate the fourth-fastest growth in the intensity of data gravity by 2024, according to Digital Realty's recently published Data Gravity Index DGx™. The inaugural report measures the creation, aggregation and private exchange of global 2000 enterprise data across 21 metros.

Four of the six fastest-growing cities are located within APAC, with Singapore in first place, followed by Hong Kong (2nd), Sydney (4th) and Tokyo (6th). These findings underscore Sydney's strength as an internationally recognised financial and business hub, providing rich gateways for global enterprise data connection.

Australia is strategically located along submarine fibre cable routes, with submarine cable deployments linking Sydney to Asia. Digital Realty's investment and expansion in Australia complements the company's existing data centre facilities in Western Sydney. The connected campus provides access to a rich community of enterprises, networks, content and cloud providers, including direct dedicated access to the IBM Cloud.

Member for Mulgoa, Tanya Davies, welcomed the expansion of Digital Realty's presence. "Western Sydney is quickly becoming an epicentre for data, science, research, innovation and industry. I welcome the continuing expansion of Digital Realty's footprint and the opportunities and pathways it will bring for Western Sydney now, and into the future."

U.S. Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean said, "Digital Realty's continued investment in Australia, and Western Sydney specifically, is a welcome and positive development that builds upon the already strong business and investment ties between the United States and New South Wales, two critical partners for a prosperous future in the Indo-Pacific region."

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein stated, "Sydney has always been a leading hub in developing and adapting to new data-led technologies, particularly through its position as a key economic centre within the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition represents a key milestone on our global roadmap for PlatformDIGITAL® and will strengthen our ability to serve local and multinational enterprise customers in a key centre of data exchange."

Mark Smith, Digital Realty Managing Director, APAC, commented, "Big data, artificial intelligence, 5G mobile services and the Internet of Things are gaining momentum locally, with emerging technologies expected to contribute A$30 billion to Sydney's economy by 2029. The accelerating pace of digital transformation makes Sydney a key market for investment and the expansion of our global platform."

Matt Berzak, VP, Portfolio Management, APAC for Digital Realty added, "The expansion in Australia is an exciting new development, providing further evidence of Digital Realty's capabilities in the technology sector and in response to increased demand for digitization from investors and enterprises. As the pandemic continues to drive more business around the world online, developing our PlatformDIGITAL® offering is crucial to supporting businesses through their digital transformation journey."

Digital Realty's Continued Asia Pacific Expansion

Digital Realty offers a full range of global data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, and currently owns and operates over 280 facilities across 49 global metropolitan areas. In the Asia Pacific region, Digital Realty operates and is also developing a network of industry leading data centres located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Melbourne and Sydney. Digital Realty's accelerating expansion across APAC will include new developments projects throughout 2021 across several of these key markets.

