Digital Transformation for the Public Sector: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Cloud Proficiency Roadmap to Enhance Government Efficiency

Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint equips public sector IT leaders with strategies to build cloud proficiency, which is crucial for navigating digital transformation. This newly published research outlines practical steps for government agencies to leverage cloud technologies, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency in an exponentially evolving digital landscape.

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the push for digital transformation accelerates within the public sector, it is essential for government agencies to master cloud technologies. Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint, Simplify Your Journey to Become a Digital Government by Building Cloud Proficiency, provides government IT leaders with targeted strategies to develop cloud skills. These insights will ensure that public sector organizations can undertake digital transformations efficiently and securely, aligning their operations with the high standards of modern governance.

"The ambition for the federal governments of Canada and the US is to become a digital government where agencies and departments can efficiently deliver digital services to their constituents," says Monica Pagtalunan, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "The cloud plays a crucial role as an enabler of this vision. However, federal organizations face various challenges during the adoption and operation of cloud services."

Info-Tech's blueprint outlines critical steps for government agencies to enhance their cloud capabilities. The research stresses the importance of evolving IT practices to effectively leverage cloud technologies, facilitating the delivery of efficient digital services. By adopting this roadmap, federal organizations can address the challenges of cloud adoption and operation and align their IT strategies with their overarching goals of improving service delivery to the public.

"This report is the result of extensive primary and secondary research, aiming to foster a peer-to-peer understanding and empathy toward the major challenges federal government organizations experience with cloud," explains Pagtalunan. "The challenges presented are relevant to every federal government entity no matter their cloud stage."

To advance their cloud proficiency, Info-Tech's research advises federal agencies to integrate cloud strategies seamlessly into their ongoing IT operations. Recognizing that cloud implementation is not merely a side project but a central component of modern governance, the blueprint recommends a continuous, strategic approach. By aligning cloud adoption with core operational goals and regular strategy updates, government entities can enhance service delivery and meet the evolving expectations of public service.

The firm's blueprint outlines the journey to becoming a digital federal government and building cloud proficiency. The journey is simplified in the following way:

1. Cloud is a major obstacle to becoming a digital government:

Cloud-first policies and the pressure from COVID-19 and vendors have resulted in several challenges experienced by those in the federal government space, including: Security Finance Skills and roles Culture and adoption Integration and interoperability



2. Leverage lessons learned in the form of a cloud proficiency assessment, such as:

Security Security expertise Shared security controls Data security and privacy Inventory asset management (IAM) Observability Security within FinOps.

Finance Hidden costs and financial practicality FinOps processes

Skills and roles Attract cloud talent Upskill

Culture and adoption Stakeholder engagement and expectations Uncoordinated efforts Measuring success

Integration and interoperability Multicloud or hybrid cloud strategy Scaling and operational complexity



3. Close the gaps and enable a digital federal government in the following way:

Determine cloud proficiency

Establish a short-term action plan

In outlining the essential steps to building cloud proficiency, Info-Tech's blueprint equips IT leaders with the necessary tools to effectively manage the transformational challenges and opportunities offered by digital governance. By adopting these strategies, government organizations can not only adapt to but excel in the exponentially evolving digital landscape, securing both operational success and strategic advantage.

