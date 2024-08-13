Digital Transformation Leader, Dr. Nick Patel, Joins Pivot Point Consulting as a Physician Executive Partner

This partnership enables Pivot Point Consulting to bring unique value to their consulting relationships with a game-changing addition of experienced clinicians.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company and #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services firm, announced today that Dr. Nick Patel will join as a Physician Executive Partner. In this role, Patel brings his "patient-first" mindset to Pivot Point's Management Consulting services with a focus on digital transformation across health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and the healthcare technology sector.

"This partnership enables us to continue to enhance the client experience and add unique value to our consulting relationships – bringing a game changing mix of clinicians and non-clinicians to our consulting. The peer-to-peer trust a top-notch clinician like Patel brings to our client relationships means greater empathy with providers and their patients," said Rachel Marano, President & Founder of Pivot Point Consulting. "The success of any transformation – no matter the size – is directly dependent upon understanding impact from the clinical and business perspective. Patel brings a proven track record of bridging business and clinical."

Patel practiced medicine for 20 years and has held various executive roles such as Vice Chair of Medicine and Chief Digital Officer until he decided to bring his clinical and digital transformation experience to management consulting in 2022 when he founded Stealth Consulting. In addition, he works with top global and U.S.-based healthcare organizations integrating clinical, consumer and operational needs with a digital-forward strategy. He is regularly sought out for speaking engagements, serves on multiple boards and has been regularly recognized as a top digital leader. Patel's deep experience at the intersection of healthcare and business uniquely positions him to collaborate with Pivot Point Consulting clients to drive meaningful improvements in health outcomes, as well as improvements in the business.

Pivot Point Consulting's Management Consulting evolution includes digital transformation strategy and execution, as well as Revenue Cycle Management, Enterprise Resource Planning and Episode Payment Models. Patel deeply understands the complexity and effort to shape the rapidly evolving future of digital transformation and the healthcare industry today.

"I'm partnering with Pivot Point Consulting at a pivotal time in the firm's growth as they help clients navigate and prioritize the opportunities in healthcare today," said Patel. "I'm excited to bring my 'patient-first' mindset to Pivot Point's fast growing Management Consulting services and tap into their ability to make healthcare healthier at scale. This opportunity enables me to continue to level up outcomes at the systemic level, not just the individual patient level."

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Pivot Point Consulting, [email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting