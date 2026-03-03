Microsoft Rural Health Resiliency Program and Pivot Point Consulting Drive AI-Enabled Innovation by Bringing Dragon Copilot to Rural Hospitals Nationwide

PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader, today announced a new partnership with Microsoft's Rural Health Resiliency Program to expand access to Microsoft Dragon Copilot, an enterprise–grade AI solution purpose–built for rural hospitals nationwide.

Through this collaboration, rural clinicians gain access to advanced AI capabilities — such as ambient clinical listening, automated documentation and real–time visit summarization.

As part of the program, Microsoft is offering a 60% discount off MSRP to independent Critical Access Hospitals, independent Rural Emergency Hospitals and independent Rural Community Hospitals.

"Rural providers deserve AI that is powerful, affordable and deeply connected to the systems they already use," said Laura Kreofsky, director of Rural Health Resiliency at Microsoft. "Dragon Copilot brings ambient listening, automated documentation and workflow intelligence to rural clinicians — backed by the strength of Microsoft's secure cloud platform."

Pivot Point Consulting Helps Rural Providers Unlock Dragon Copilot's Full Value

Pivot Point Consulting will ensure rural hospitals implement Dragon Copilot safely, effectively and with measurable value, including:

Free Dragon Copilot readiness assessments

Workflow engineering and governance design

National webinars and virtual demo days

Education at major rural and digital health conferences

"Our mission is to help rural clinicians reclaim time and reduce burnout," said Zack Tisch, partner (Portfolio Solutions) at Pivot Point Consulting. "Dragon Copilot provides the power trio of ambient listening, automated documentation and workflow automation at a price point that makes sense for rural hospitals. We're excited to help teams deploy it safely and turn those AI features into measurable improvements."

Free Assessment: See If Your Hospital Is Ready for Dragon Copilot

Rural hospitals can request a no-cost Dragon Copilot readiness assessment from Pivot Point Consulting.

This offer is available only through Microsoft's Rural Health Resiliency Program. If you have not yet registered for the program, register here and indicate your interest in Dragon Copilot and other services. If you are already participating in the Rural Health Resiliency program, use the registration link to update your profile and indicate the offers of interest.

Register here:

https://nonprofits.tsi.microsoft.com/EN-US/security-program-for-rural-hospitals

Fast Facts: What You Need to Know

How much does Dragon Copilot cost for rural hospitals?

Microsoft is offering Dragon Copilot at a 60% discount off MSRP — making enterprise–grade AI both accessible and sustainable for rural health communities.

What makes Dragon Copilot different from typical AI documentation tools?

Dragon Copilot includes ambient listening, automated notes and real-time summaries and integrates across the entire Microsoft ecosystem to support clinical, administrative and communication workflows.

Why Pivot Point Consulting?

Pivot Point Consulting is a Best in KLAS healthcare IT leader with deep rural expertise and proven methodologies for safe, effective AI deployment.

What outcomes can rural hospitals expect?

Reduced administrative burden, saved clinician time, enhanced workflow efficiency and improved EHR and productivity tool usage.

How do rural hospitals get started?

Register here to request a free Dragon Copilot readiness assessment.

