Pivot Point Consulting Emerges as a Unified Healthcare IT Powerhouse Following Its Acquisition by Innovative Consulting Group

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Health Investors, Health Enterprise Partners and Petra Capital Partners today announced that Innovative Consulting Group, a portfolio company of SV Health Investors, has acquired Pivot Point Consulting, which has been divested from Highspring. Highspring will continue to operate as an independent organization following the divestiture of Pivot Point Consulting. The transaction unites two leading healthcare IT services firms to create a scaled transformation platform designed to help healthcare organizations navigate disruption and accelerate innovation.

The combined organization will operate under the Pivot Point Consulting brand — delivering expanded capabilities across Managed Services, Strategic Advisory and Talent Solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and healthcare technology organizations.

"Being named #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services for four consecutive years and ranking #2 in Technical Services in 2026, reflects the trust healthcare organizations place in our ability to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes," said Rachel Marano, founder & managing partner of Pivot Point Consulting. "Our Managed Services model, combined with strategic advisory and talent solutions expertise, creates a unified operating framework that stabilizes IT environments while accelerating outcomes. By bringing together complementary capabilities with Innovative Consulting Group and the backing of experienced healthcare investors, we are expanding our ability to help clients navigate pivotal moments and ignite new possibilities for transformation."

"Innovative Consulting Group has built its reputation helping executive teams navigate healthcare's most complex strategic initiatives," said Dave Dyell, managing partner of Innovative Consulting Group. "Joining forces with Pivot Point Consulting allows us to integrate our deep strategic advisory services with their proven, #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services platform, which was the driving force behind our acquisition. Together, we can help healthcare organizations not only define transformation priorities, but also sustain and optimize them — aligning strategic vision with operational stability, performance improvement and measurable outcomes."

Marc Hirshfield, managing partner of Innovative Consulting Group added, "One of the most compelling aspects of this partnership is the shared commitment both firms have to culture, people and client relationships. Innovative Consulting Group and Pivot Point Consulting have each built organizations grounded in trust, accountability and delivering exceptional client experiences. As we bring these firms together, maintaining and strengthening that culture is a top priority. We believe preserving what makes both organizations special is essential to supporting our teams, sustaining long-term client partnerships, and ensuring we continue delivering the high-quality outcomes our clients expect."

The transaction reflects strong investor conviction in the demand for integrated healthcare IT platforms.

"Healthcare is undergoing rapid structural change driven by workforce constraints, cost pressures, regulatory complexity and accelerating digital adoption," said Michael Balmuth, managing partner, SV Health Investors. "Pivot Point Consulting's consistent Best in KLAS performance, culture of delivery excellence, and client-centric model make it an exceptional investment. Combining Pivot Point Consulting and Innovative Consulting Group creates a category-defining healthcare IT services organization."

"Health Enterprise Partners invests in companies that improve access, enhance patient experience and reduce the cost of care," said Roland Lyon, operating partner, Health Enterprise Partners. "The combined organization delivers directly against those goals by helping healthcare providers modernize operations, strengthen IT infrastructure, and accelerate innovation."

"Petra Capital Partners focuses on partnering with high-growth companies with proven leadership and strong market momentum," said Matt Sotelo, partner, Petra Capital Partners. "The synergistic capabilities and shared culture between Pivot Point Consulting and Innovative Consulting Group create a powerful platform to support healthcare organizations through one of the most transformative periods in the industry's history."

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners with them to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what's next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2026-2023), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors ("SVHI") is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages more than $2.0 billion across multiple investment strategies. SVHI's dedicated healthcare growth strategy seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical devices, and HCIT. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information: www.svhealthinvestors.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 40 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP invests in companies that improve patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of care. Learn more at www.hepfund.com.

About Petra Capital Partners

Petra Capital Partners is a private equity firm engaged in providing growth capital for companies located throughout the United States. The investment team has an established track record of success spanning over 20 years and deploying more than $1 billion of capital invested into more than 100 companies. Petra is seeking investments for its new SBIC fund, Petra Growth Fund V, investing up to $25 million per company in equity or debt securities. Learn more at www.petracapital.com.

