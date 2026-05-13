Strategic integration of Databricks Genie Spaces and Databricks Apps unifies data intelligence for Digital Turbine's global footprint, spanning over a billion devices globally

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced its strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring AI-powered intelligence to the rich data from DT's global footprint spanning 80K+ apps and over a billion devices. Through the integration of Databricks Genie Spaces and Databricks Apps into its technology stack, Digital Turbine is accelerating its data and AI strategy to enable smarter and privacy-conscious mobile experiences at global scale.

Digital Turbine and Databricks partner to accelerate mobile AI innovation, unifying data intelligence across 80K+ apps and over a billion devices to enable smarter, privacy-conscious mobile experiences at global scale.

Digital Turbine delivers an industry-leading robust, signal-rich data infrastructure through its Ignite Graph, which maps real-time device interactions to drive predictive modeling and actionable insights, and DT iQ, which aggregates data for smarter targeting. To accelerate these outcomes, DT will leverage Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee chat with their data and get trusted answers. By using Genie Spaces to encode business-specific logic and rules, Digital Turbine streamlines collaboration across its device and app-level data, ensuring natural language questions resolve into correct queries for faster, actionable results.

Digital Turbine's massive first-party data and global on-device distribution give the company a unique opportunity to scale, and its partnership with Databricks is the critical accelerant enabling DT to turn billions of real-time behavioral signals into automated decisions that are already delivering meaningful results for advertisers and brands. This fuels the DT iQ and Ignite Graph flywheel, connecting signals across 80K+ apps and over a billion devices to drive real-time intelligence, activation, and outcomes across the AI-first marketplace. Databricks Apps serves as the connective tissue, helping DT build, deploy, and scale secure data and AI applications where its data already lives. As a serverless application platform, Databricks Apps enables teams to quickly turn trusted data into production-ready AI applications directly on Databricks.

"Integrating Databricks solutions into our technology stack enables the unification of our data architecture and accelerates our ability to deploy next-generation AI," said Ben John, CTO of Digital Turbine. "By fostering closer collaboration between data and engineering teams, we have transformed our complex data into real-world AI impact - accelerating innovation and delivering precise mobile intelligence that is driving results for our partners."

"Digital Turbine is a great example of what enterprise AI can deliver when it is built on trusted, governed data at scale," said Tony LaVasseur, RVP Media & Advertising at Databricks. "Genie makes it easy for DT's teams to ask questions and get trusted answers from their data instantly, while Databricks Apps turns those insights into production-ready AI applications - all without moving data out of a governed environment. The result is faster, smarter decisions that create real, measurable outcomes for DT's customers."

This implementation establishes a scalable foundation for the next generation of generative and agent-based mobile capabilities. By combining its on-device footprint with the Databricks platform, Digital Turbine continues to lead in an open and intelligent mobile ecosystem.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insights and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience. www.digitalturbine.com

CONTACT: Daniel Gal, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.