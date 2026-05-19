Digital Turbine and Orange Partner to Redefine App Distribution in Europe

Orange joins Digital Turbine's global network of leading telcos, expanding on-device app discovery and distribution across Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (Nasdaq: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, serving 340 million customers across 26 countries. Through the partnership, Digital Turbine will bring its alternative app distribution platform to Orange subscribers, combining Orange's scale and market reach with Digital Turbine's unique capabilities in specialized app distribution and on-device discovery, delivering superior mobile user experiences at scale.

Digital Turbine and Orange Partner to Redefine App Distribution Globally

With rollout expected to begin in H2 2026 and gradually expand across devices and countries in Europe, Orange subscribers across Europe will benefit from customized user journeys on their mobile devices, enabling new app discovery opportunities tailored to their needs and preferences.

With DT's solutions, Orange will be able to deliver, update, and monetize apps more effectively, unlocking new distribution models, enhancing user reach, and putting greater control over revenue back into the hands of both app developers and telecommunication companies.

Utilizing DT's SingleTap technology and alternative app distribution platform, Orange subscribers benefit from instant, seamless app downloads and a more open, personalized app discovery experience every day.

Orange joins a global network of leading manufacturers and telcos who deliver innovative, user-first mobile experiences, including leading European telcos such as Telefónica, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Bouygues Telecom, as well as global leaders in the US like Verizon and others around the world - reaching hundreds of millions of users globally.

"With app distribution shifting to new models for both discovery and payments, telecommunications companies want to provide a superior, seamless way for users to engage with apps," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "We are excited to partner with Orange to deliver just that, redefining how apps are delivered, updated, and monetized. Together, we are simplifying the mobile journey and bringing a more open discovery experience to hundreds of millions of users across EMEA."

For mobile device partners, distribution is shifting to mean more than one-time install strategies, moving towards models that elevate user experience by supporting personalization, ongoing discovery, broader app ecosystems and choice, and with them, new revenue opportunities over time.

Digital Turbine continues to spearhead innovation and relationships that enable better mobile app distribution, connecting telcos, brands, and users by creating a more open and flexible approach to the ecosystem. As the mobile environment evolves, this partnership reflects commitment to models that prioritize user choice, app quality and seamless delivery.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insight and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience. www.digitalturbine.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.