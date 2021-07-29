Digital Turbine and TikTok Announce Comprehensive Expansion of its App Distribution Partnership to North America

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) and TikTok, Inc. announced a comprehensive expansion of its app distribution partnership today. Digital Turbine is to be the preferred distributor for TikTok on mobile device preload inventory in North America, expanding its current Latin America partnership. Under this new mutual agreement, TikTok will manage their mobile preloads through Digital Turbine's platform, with TikTok becoming the preferred short-form video platform preloaded on Digital Turbine inventory. Digital Turbine is the largest global on-device media platform with key partnerships in the US including Verizon, AT&T, Tracfone and Cricket and in Latin America with partners such as Telefónica, América Móvil, and Millicom.

"We've worked with Digital Turbine for more than two years, and have seen tremendous success," said Mike Gubman, Head of Distribution, North America at TikTok. He continued, "Having a single point of contact for app distribution will accelerate our growth and simplify management, reporting and optimization of spend. We're excited to take this next step in our Digital Turbine partnership."