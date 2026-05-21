New capabilities from Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform strengthen the intelligence layer behind DT's advertiser and publisher solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) today announced a deepened partnership with Google Cloud to expand AI-powered optimization and recommendation capabilities across its global mobile platform. The announcement follows this week's AI reveals at Google I/O and reflects DT's continued investment in AI-driven intelligence and optimization across the mobile ecosystem. The collaboration strengthens Digital Turbine's ability to process and act on millions of real-time mobile signals generated across its ecosystem - helping advertisers and publishers improve targeting, recommendations, engagement, and performance at global scale.

Digital Turbine Expands AI Capabilities Across Its Mobile Platform Through Deepened Google Cloud Partnership

AI is only as effective as the signals behind it - and DT's direct integrations across apps, devices, and on-device surfaces create one of the industry's richest real-time mobile data environments.

"As mobile ecosystems become more complex, the ability to process real-time signals at scale is critical for delivering high-performance advertising and publisher solutions," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem. "Through this partnership, Digital Turbine will use Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Google Cloud's infrastructure to embed advanced AI capabilities directly into their platform, driving deeper value and insights for their partners and users."

With technology embedded across more than one billion devices and direct integrations across 80K+ apps, Digital Turbine leverages one of the industry's richest mobile signal environments through its Ignite Graph and DT iQ intelligence layer. By combining those proprietary signals with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Google Cloud infrastructure, DT is embedding AI directly into the core intelligence systems powering its platform to improve targeting, recommendations, and real-time optimization across apps, devices, and on-device surfaces.

"We're not simply layering AI onto existing workflows," said Ben John, CTO of Digital Turbine. "By combining Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform with our proprietary mobile signals and global infrastructure, we're embedding AI directly into the intelligence layer of our platform to enable systems that continuously learn, optimize, and adapt in real time across billions of mobile interactions."

The collaboration extends beyond internal AI tooling and into the core intelligence systems powering DT's advertiser and publisher solutions. These capabilities are delivered on a secure, governed AI foundation — operating at massive scale while preserving the privacy and performance the mobile advertising ecosystem requires.

"Combining Google Cloud AI capabilities with DT's scale and real-time mobile signals creates a powerful opportunity to deliver more intelligent and adaptive experiences for advertisers and publishers," said Miles Ward, CTO for AI at Insight,the leading Solutions Integrator. "We're proud to support that transformation."

The announcement builds on Digital Turbine's broader AI and data strategy, including its recently announced collaboration with Databricks to help unify and operationalize intelligence across its global mobile footprint. Together, these initiatives establish a signal-rich data foundation for a more open and intelligent mobile ecosystem powered by real-time decisioning and adaptive optimization.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ — turning rich data into actionable insights and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience.

www.digitalturbine.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.