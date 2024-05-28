Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Totaled $112.2 Million and Fiscal 2024 Revenue Totaled $544.5 Million

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $236.5 Million, or GAAP EPS of ($2.32), Inclusive of a Noncash Goodwill Impairment Charge of $189.5 Million; Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $12.6 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.12

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $12.3 Million and Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $92.4 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 revenue totaled $112.2 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 20% as compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 was $236.5 million, or ($2.32) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 of $13.9 million, or ($0.14) per share. GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $189.5 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $13.6 million, or $0.14 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 was $420.4 million, or ($4.16) per share, as compared to GAAP net income for fiscal 2023 of $16.9 million, or $0.16 per share. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $336.6 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for fiscal 2024 was $60.3 million, or $0.58 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $117.4 million, or $1.15 per share, in fiscal 2023.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was $92.4 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $163.2 million in fiscal 2023.





for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 was , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of in fiscal 2023. New partnerships are set to add more than 70 million new devices globally.

"We are seeing encouraging real-time momentum in the marketplace that we believe validates our strategy and positions the Company for a return to growth in the new fiscal year," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We have recently secured additional global device supply that we believe will help to offset recent headwinds as a result of decade-low upgrade-rates and selective app distribution limitations in the U.S. In addition to adding new devices, we are adding complementary new features on many existing devices, with momentum in the area of alternative app distribution. Recent wins on the media and advertiser side are proof points that our newly re-engineered ad tech platform is now performing at a level at which it is well-positioned to gain market share. Operationally, we have successfully modernized key product functionality and added new leadership personnel that we believe will be integral to sustained growth in the future. Our financial results reported today fail to reflect much of the real-time progress that we are making. We are increasingly convinced that we are on the right track with our overarching corporate strategy, and consequently, we are seeing signs of greater market demand for our unique product offerings that we expect will promote top-line growth, enhanced operating leverage and improved free cash flow generation for the Company in future periods."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $112.2 million. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $78.5 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $34.4 million.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $236.5 million, or ($2.32) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of $13.9 million, or ($0.14) per share. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $189.5 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $13.6 million, or $0.14 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $12.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of $23.1 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for fiscal 2024 was $544.5 million. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $370.1 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $178.8 million.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 was $420.4 million, or ($4.16) per share, as compared to GAAP net income for fiscal 2023 of $16.9 million, or $0.16 per share. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $336.6 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2024 was $60.3 million, or $0.58 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $117.4 million, or $1.15 per share, in fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2024 was $92.4 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2023 of $163.2 million. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 28, 2024, and considering the ongoing uncertainties in the macro environment, the Company currently expects the following for fiscal year 2025:

Revenue of between $540 million and $560 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $85 million and $95 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30p ET to discuss its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed online via the webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/a58rLm9LDgx. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 7883119.

A playback will be available through June 4, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 4435511. An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year, and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, tax adjustments, impairment of goodwill, and adjustments acquisition-related liabilities and earn-out liabilities. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), change in fair value of contingent consideration, business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, impairment of goodwill, and adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, depreciation of software, and impairment of goodwill. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenue

$ 112,223

$ 140,118

$ 544,482

$ 665,920 Costs of revenue and operating expenses















Revenue share

53,551

71,629

262,226

309,247 Other direct costs of revenue

7,555

9,007

34,799

36,445 Product development

11,284

13,399

54,157

56,486 Sales and marketing

15,935

15,278

61,481

63,295 General and administrative

42,278

39,954

169,617

154,282 Impairment of goodwill

189,459

—

336,640

— Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

320,062

149,267

918,920

619,755 (Loss) income from operations

(207,839)

(9,149)

(374,438)

46,165 Interest and other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

372

— Interest expense, net

(7,938)

(7,128)

(30,838)

(23,352) Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

(54)

(431)

101

(1,026) Other expense, net

(261)

(163)

(328)

229 Total interest and other expense, net

(8,253)

(7,722)

(30,693)

(24,149) (Loss) income before income taxes

(216,092)

(16,871)

(405,131)

22,016 Income tax provision

20,414

(3,018)

15,317

5,146 Net (loss) income

(236,506)

(13,853)

(420,448)

16,870 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

—

79

(220)

197 Net (loss) income to Digital Turbine, Inc.

(236,506)

(13,932)

(420,228)

16,673 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,462)

2,258

(6,271)

(2,386) Comprehensive (loss) income

(238,968)

(11,595)

(426,719)

14,484 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

—

81

519

415 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

$ (238,968)

$ (11,676)

$ (427,238)

$ 14,069 Net (loss) income per common share















Basic

$ (2.32)

$ (0.14)

$ (4.16)

$ 0.17 Diluted

$ (2.32)

$ (0.14)

$ (4.16)

$ 0.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

101,974

99,273

100,975

98,783 Diluted

101,974

100,712

100,975

101,816

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 33,605

$ 75,558 Accounts receivable, net

191,015

178,189 Prepaid expenses

7,704

8,589 Other current assets

10,017

3,730 Total current assets

242,341

266,066 Property and equipment, net

45,782

39,327 Right-of-use assets

9,127

10,073 Intangible assets, net

313,505

379,632 Goodwill

220,072

561,576 Other non-current assets

34,713

9,882 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 865,540

$ 1,266,556









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 159,200

$ 119,338 Accrued revenue share

33,934

69,221 Accrued compensation

7,209

10,984 Other current liabilities

35,681

21,377 Total current liabilities

236,024

220,920 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

383,490

410,522 Deferred tax liabilities, net

20,424

13,940 Other non-current liabilities

11,670

13,919 Total liabilities

651,608

659,301 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and

outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 102,877,057 issued and 102,118,932 outstanding at

March 31, 2024; 100,216,494 issued and 99,458,369 outstanding at March 31, 2023

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

858,191

822,217 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,955)

(41,945) Accumulated deficit

(595,343)

(175,115) Total stockholders' equity

213,932

605,196 Non-controlling interest

—

2,059 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 865,540

$ 1,266,556

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Three months ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$ (236,506)

$ (13,853) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

20,924

20,926 Non-cash interest expense

(531)

217 Allowance for credit losses

627

319 Stock-based compensation expense

6,743

10,758 Right-of-use asset

361

793 Deferred income taxes

15,909

(3,545) Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss

54

(1,607) Impairment of goodwill

189,459

— (Increase) decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

25,176

51,077 Prepaid expenses

2,920

1,595 Other current assets

(220)

17,809 Other non-current assets

(190)

(736) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

108

(34,718) Accrued revenue share

(32,119)

(5,678) Accrued compensation

(111)

(5,097) Other current liabilities

(2,628)

(21,828) Other non-current liabilities

(1,732)

(570) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(11,756)

15,862 Cash flows from investing activities







Equity investments

(9,956)

(4,499) Capital expenditures

(6,895)

(5,260) Net cash used in investing activities

(16,851)

(9,759) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

25,000

7,500 Payment of debt issuance costs

—

(5) Repayment of debt obligations

(15,000)

(19,500) Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards

(110)

(507) Options exercised

85

925 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

9,975

(11,587)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,772

1,181









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,860)

(4,303)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

49,465

79,861









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 33,605

$ 75,558

REVENUE BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change On Device Solutions

$ 78,504

$ 96,909

(19) %

$ 370,112

$ 420,328

(12) % App Growth Platform

34,437

44,966

(23) %

178,760

252,995

(29) % Elimination

(718)

(1,757)

(59) %

(4,390)

(7,403)

(41) % Consolidated

$ 112,223

$ 140,118

(20) %

$ 544,482

$ 665,920

(18) %

GAAP (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenue

$ 112,223

$ 140,118

$ 544,482

$ 665,920 (Loss) income from operations

(207,839)

(9,149)

(374,438)

46,165 Add-back items:















Product development

11,284

13,399

54,157

56,486 Sales and marketing

15,935

15,278

61,481

63,295 General and administrative

42,278

39,954

169,617

154,282 Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

208

1,694

4,045

6,275 Impairment of goodwill

189,459

—

336,640

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 51,325

$ 61,176

$ 251,502

$ 326,503 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

46 %

44 %

46 %

49 %



































GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income

$ (236,506)

(13,853)

$ (420,448)

$ 16,870 Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

6,743

10,758

33,763

30,401 Amortization of intangibles

16,039

16,126

64,321

64,608 Adjustment to estimated earn-out liability

—

—

(372)

— Tax adjustment (1)

33,817

—

33,817

— Business transformation costs

2,127

—

9,418

— Transaction-related expenses

177

859

338

4,739 Severance costs

710

1,066

2,795

2,176 Impairment of goodwill

189,459

—

336,640

— Adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities

—

(1,346)

—

(1,346) Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 12,566

$ 13,610

$ 60,272

$ 117,448 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.14

$ 0.58

$ 1.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

103,451

100,712

103,928

101,816 (1) Valuation allowance

GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income

$ (236,506)

$ (13,853)

$ (420,448)

$ 16,870 Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

6,743

10,758

33,763

30,401 Depreciation and amortization

20,924

20,926

83,858

81,073 Interest expense, net

7,938

7,128

30,838

23,352 Other expense, net

261

163

328

(229) Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

(372)

— Business transformation costs

2,127

—

9,418

— Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss

54

431

(101)

1,026 Income tax provision

20,414

(3,018)

15,317

5,146 Transaction-related expenses

177

859

338

4,739 Severance costs

710

1,066

2,795

2,176 Impairment of goodwill

189,459

—

336,640

— Adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities

—

(1,346)

—

(1,346) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,301

$ 23,114

$ 92,374

$ 163,208

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (11,756)

$ 15,862 Capital expenditures

(6,895)

(5,260) Transaction-related expenses

177

859 Severance costs

710

1,066 Business transformation costs

2,127

— Non-GAAP free cash flow provided (used) by operations

$ (15,637)

$ 12,527

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.