Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Totaled $142.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 20%

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $7.3 Million and GAAP EPS of ($0.06); Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $19.7 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.16

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $31.4 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 53%

Fiscal Year 2026 Net Revenue Totaled $565.3 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 15%

Fiscal Year 2026 GAAP Net Loss of $37.7 Million and GAAP EPS of ($0.33); Fiscal Year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $64.9 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.56

Fiscal Year 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $122.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 69%

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 revenue totaled $142.5 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $7.3 million, or ($0.06) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 of $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $31.4 million, representing an increase of 53% year-over-year as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of $20.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 was $31.4 million, representing an increase of 53% year-over-year as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. Fiscal year 2026 revenue totaled $565.3 million, representing an increase of 15% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal year 2026 GAAP net loss was $37.7 million, or ($0.33) per share. Fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 was $64.9 million, or $0.56 per share.

was $64.9 million, or $0.56 per share. Fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $122.5 million, representing an increase of 69% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

"Fiscal 2026 was a successful year for Digital Turbine. Emboldened by our upside financial performance and ongoing business momentum, we are pleased to provide guidance above current estimates for fiscal 2027," said Bill Stone, CEO. "I am extremely proud of the Company's overall execution, as we returned the business to double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with notable gross margin expansion, while simultaneously strengthening the balance sheet and strategically positioning the Company for the future. One of the key factors for our markedly improved performance has been our ability to more effectively utilize our unique first-party data in order to drive better results for our rapidly expanding global network of advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. Our ability to leverage valuable new AI tools and partnerships to maximize the value of our extensive data array has been, and will continue to be, a meaningful contributor to growth."

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $142.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20% as compared to net revenue of $119.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Total On Device Solutions net revenue before intercompany eliminations was $91.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 5%. Total App Growth Platform net revenue before intercompany eliminations was $52.1 million, representing year-over year growth of 57%.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $7.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $18.8 million, or ($0.18) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $11.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $31.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 53% as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $20.5 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenue for fiscal 2026 was $565.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% as compared to total revenue of $490.5 million for fiscal 2025.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2026 was $37.7 million, or ($0.33) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 of $92.1 million, or ($0.89) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2026 was $64.9 million, or $0.56 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2025 of $38.7 million, or $0.37 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal 2026 was $122.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 69% as compared to fiscal 2025 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $72.3 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 26, 2026, the Company currently expects the following for fiscal year 2027 :

Revenue of between $630 million and $650 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $135 million and $145 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed online via the webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/W6z15Q47g98. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 6034141. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 2nd, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-669-9658 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 2613496.

An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and EPS are defined as GAAP net income (loss) and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill, tax adjustments, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific August 29, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income (loss) figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses, if any: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, contract settlement fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, severance costs, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs and exit and duration fees, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific August 29, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding the following, if any: transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill and depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Specific to our Business

We may not achieve the expected benefits of our transformation program and similar measures we take in the future, and our efforts may adversely affect our business.

We have a history of net losses.

We have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets.

Our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our international operations.

Our financial results could vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter and are difficult to predict.

A significant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers.

The development and use of artificial intelligence ("AI") in our business, combined with an uncertain regulatory environment, may adversely affect our business, reputation, financial condition, and results of operations.

System security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, and systems integration issues could disrupt our business.

Our business may involve the use, transmission, and storage of confidential information and personally identifiable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in significant reputational harm and monetary damages.

The effects of the current and any future general downturns in the United States ("U.S"). and the global economy, including financial market disruptions.

Our products, services, and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely affected.

Our business and reputation could be impacted by information technology system failures and network disruptions

Our business may suffer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent.

Our corporate culture has contributed to our success, and if we cannot maintain this culture, we could lose the innovation, creativity, passion, and teamwork that we believe contribute to our success and our business may be harmed.

If we make future acquisitions, this could require significant management attention and disrupt our business.

Adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance, could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Entry into new lines of business, and our offering of new products and services, resulting from our investments may result in exposure to new risks.

Litigation may harm our business.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry

The mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully.

The markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth.

Our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices.

Wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies.

The complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services.

If wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely affected.

A shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our offerings, increase our costs, and cause our offerings to be published later than anticipated.

Actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could adversely affect our revenue.

We may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services.

Risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic.

Risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including conflicts, financial markets, inflation, global supply chain, and tariffs.

Risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape, including recent tariff increases and trade tensions.

Industry Regulatory Risks

We are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children.

We are subject to anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and similar laws, and non-compliance with such laws can subject us to criminal penalties or significant fines and harm our business and reputation.

We are subject to governmental economic sanction requirements and export and import controls that could impair our ability to compete in international markets.

Our ability to use our net operating losses, credits, and certain other tax attributes to offset future taxable income or taxes may be subject to certain limitations.

Regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services.

Government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products, and services available in certain jurisdictions.

Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability

Third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely affected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights.

Third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay significant damage awards.

Our platform contains open source software.

Indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.

Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure

We have significant indebtedness, which could limit our financial flexibility.

To service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a significant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control.

The market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares.

Risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business.

Risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage.

If our goodwill becomes impaired, we may be required to record significant charges to earnings.

A material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements.

Maintaining and improving financial controls and being a public company may strain resources.

Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more difficult.

Our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes.

Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of Annual Report under the heading "Risk Factors."

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine, Inc.

[email protected]

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net revenue

$ 142,549

$ 119,152

$ 565,251

$ 490,506 Costs of revenue and operating expenses















Revenue share

57,982

53,195

243,638

235,287 Other direct costs of revenue

12,720

9,359

46,971

34,541 Product development

9,458

9,114

40,476

39,464 Sales and marketing

15,639

14,014

58,000

61,642 General and administrative

36,235

45,162

142,124

173,647 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

132,034

130,844

531,209

544,581 Income (loss) from operations

10,515

(11,692)

34,042

(54,075) Interest and other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

(231)

(300) Interest expense, net

(16,782)

(8,855)

(58,580)

(34,783) Unrealized gain on derivatives

2,239

—

1,504

— Foreign exchange transaction gain

499

418

3,536

1,297 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

(9,795)

— Other expense, net

(15)

(24)

(1,816)

(3) Total interest and other expense, net

(14,059)

(8,461)

(65,382)

(33,789) Loss before income taxes

(3,544)

(20,153)

(31,340)

(87,864) Income tax expense (benefit)

3,796

(1,327)

6,392

4,235 Net loss

(7,340)

(18,826)

(37,732)

(92,099) Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

802

826

(462)

(2,349) Comprehensive loss

$ (6,538)

$ (18,000)

$ (38,194)

$ (94,448) Net loss per common share















Basic

$ (0.06)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.89) Diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.89) Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

120,048

105,427

112,923

103,747 Diluted

120,048

105,427

112,923

103,747

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





March 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 37,960

$ 40,084 Accounts receivable, net

251,240

181,770 Prepaid expenses

6,060

6,923 Value-added tax receivable

4,461

8,291 Other current assets

12,149

5,711 Total current assets

311,870

242,779 Property and equipment, net

49,111

46,966 Right-of-use assets

7,739

9,924 Intangible assets, net

217,448

257,697 Goodwill

223,053

221,741 Other non-current assets

32,433

33,747 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 841,654

$ 812,854









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 132,807

$ 139,944 Accrued revenue share

87,215

35,264 Accrued compensation

22,408

7,503 Acquisition purchase price liabilities

436

1,697 Current portion of long-term debt

7,031

— Other current liabilities

18,402

38,118 Total current liabilities

268,299

222,526 Long-term debt, net

353,932

408,687 Derivative liabilities

2,164

— Deferred tax liabilities, net

15,818

16,308 Other non-current liabilities

9,280

11,375 Total liabilities

649,493

658,896 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,

100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 121,073,328 issued and 120,315,203

outstanding at March 31, 2026; 106,735,767 issued and 105,977,642 outstanding at March 31,

2025

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

969,062

892,665 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51,766)

(51,304) Accumulated deficit

(725,174)

(687,442) Total stockholders' equity

192,161

153,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 841,654

$ 812,854

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year ended

March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (7,340)

$ (18,826)

$ (37,732)

$ (92,099) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

16,684

23,126

71,452

82,910 Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit and

duration fees

5,994

545

13,933

1,835 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable

44

623

233

2,767 Unrealized gain on derivatives

(2,239)

—

(1,504)

— Foreign exchange transaction gain

(499)

(418)

(3,536)

(1,297) Stock-based compensation expense

4,142

8,126

16,355

33,543 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

9,795

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

231

300 Non-cash lease expense

895

788

3,502

3,179 Change in deferred income taxes

4,232

1,298

(654)

(4,054) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(6,150)

16,847

(70,192)

5,823 Prepaid expenses

1,442

(18)

922

777 Value-added tax receivable

6,089

(640)

4,386

(3,570) Other current assets

3,587

(423)

(4,848)

613 Right-of-use asset

(1,149)

108

(1,061)

(3,928) Other non-current assets

786

237

1,814

939 Accounts payable

5,563

(7,961)

(7,183)

(19,345) Accrued revenue share

(6,908)

927

51,827

1,418 Accrued compensation

4,987

(1,081)

14,767

298 Other current liabilities

(26,103)

(10,007)

(21,415)

2,410 Other non-current liabilities

324

(1,743)

713

(639) Net cash provided by operating activities

4,381

11,508

41,805

11,880 Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures

(7,447)

(6,944)

(30,619)

(27,477) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,447)

(6,944)

(30,619)

(27,477) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from borrowings, net of original issue discount

—

—

418,700

38,000 Payment of debt issuance costs

—

—

(20,486)

(1,627) Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration

(106)

—

(1,263)

— Repayment of debt obligations

—

—

(466,000)

(13,000) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection

with at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs of $1,337

—

—

56,809

— Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of

equity awards

(432)

(234)

(937)

(465) Proceeds from options exercised

6

270

2,313

373 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(532)

36

(10,864)

23,281





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash

1,135

170

(2,446)

(1,205) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,463)

4,770

(2,124)

6,479 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period

40,423

35,314

40,084

33,605 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 37,960

$ 40,084

$ 37,960

$ 40,084

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,719

$ 39,393

$ 37,719

$ 39,393 Restricted cash

$ 241

$ 691

$ 241

$ 691 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 37,960

$ 40,084

$ 37,960

$ 40,084

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Interest paid

$ 11,061

$ 7,986

$ 47,088

$ 35,583 Income taxes paid

$ 14,193

$ 5,592

$ 26,295

$ 7,150

















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing

activities















Assets acquired not yet paid

$ 233

$ 519

$ 233

$ 519 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software

development costs

$ 382

$ 232

$ 1,857

$ 1,024 Fair value of unpaid contingent consideration in connection

with business acquisitions

$ —

$ 1,664

$ —

$ 1,664

Net Revenue By Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change On Device Solutions

$ 90,961

$ 86,832

5 %

$ 382,429

$ 341,632

12 % App Growth Platform

52,149

33,250

57 %

185,742

153,229

21 % Elimination

(561)

(930)

(40) %

(2,920)

(4,355)

(33) % Total net revenue

$ 142,549

$ 119,152

20 %

$ 565,251

$ 490,506

15 %

GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Income (loss) from operations

$ 10,515

$ (11,692)

$ 34,042

$ (54,075) Add-back items:















Product development

9,458

9,114

40,476

39,464 Sales and marketing

15,639

14,014

58,000

61,642 General and administrative

36,235

45,162

142,124

173,647 Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of

revenue

—

6

—

208 Contract settlement fees

—

—

—

3,800 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 71,847

$ 56,604

$ 274,642

$ 224,686 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

50 %

48 %

49 %

46 %



































GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net loss

$ (7,340)

$ (18,826)

$ (37,732)

$ (92,099) Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

4,142

8,126

16,355

33,543 Amortization of intangibles

8,868

13,429

41,598

55,612 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

231

300 Tax adjustment(1)

10,240

7,165

21,589

29,551 Business transformation costs

—

84

31

2,060 Transaction-related expenses

—

152

—

359 Severance costs

53

666

595

3,711 Contract settlement fees

—

—

—

3,800 Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and exit

and duration fees(2)

5,994

536

13,933

1,826 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

9,795

— Unrealized gain on derivatives

(2,239)

—

(1,504)

— Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 19,718

$ 11,332

$ 64,891

$ 38,663 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

$ 0.56

$ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

122,791

108,150

116,776

105,810 ________















(1) Valuation allowance















(2) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the Company revised its non-GAAP definitions to include non-cash interest expense. Prior-

period presentations for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025, have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net loss

$ (7,340)

$ (18,826)

$ (37,732)

$ (92,099) Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

4,142

8,126

16,355

33,543 Depreciation and amortization

16,684

23,126

71,452

82,910 Interest expense, net

16,782

8,855

58,580

34,783 Other expense, net

15

24

1,816

3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

231

300 Business transformation costs

—

84

31

2,060 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

9,795

— Foreign exchange transaction gain

(499)

(418)

(3,536)

(1,297) Income tax expense (benefit)

3,796

(1,327)

6,392

4,235 Transaction-related expenses

—

152

—

359 Severance costs

53

666

595

3,711 Contract settlement fees

—

—

—

3,800 Unrealized gain on derivatives

(2,239)

—

(1,504)

— Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,394

$ 20,462

$ 122,475

$ 72,308

GAAP Cash Flow From Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 4,381

$ 11,508

$ 41,805

$ 11,880 Capital expenditures

(7,447)

(6,944)

(30,619)

(27,477) Transaction-related expenses

—

152

—

359 Severance costs

53

666

595

3,711 Business transformation costs

—

84

31

2,060 Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by (used in) operations

$ (3,013)

$ 5,466

$ 11,812

$ (9,467)

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.