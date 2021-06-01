Digital Turbine Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal full year and quarter ended March 31, 2021. All operating results discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, refer only to the continuing operations of the Company, and all comparisons to prior periods have been adjusted to reflect only continuing operations. The Company completed its acquisition of Mobile Posse, Inc. ("Mobile Posse"), on February 28, 2020. All operating results discussed below include the contribution of Mobile Posse's operations for the period from February 28, 2020 through March 31, 2020.

Fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 revenue totaled $95.1 million , representing an increase of 142% as compared to total revenue reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Application Media revenue increased 95% year-over-year to $67.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Content Media revenue, which primarily included revenue related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, totaled $27.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

, representing an increase of 142% as compared to total revenue reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Application Media revenue increased 95% year-over-year to in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Content Media revenue, which primarily included revenue related to the acquisition of Mobile Posse, totaled in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $313.6 million , representing annual growth of 126% as compared to fiscal year 2020 revenue of $138.7 million .

, representing annual growth of 126% as compared to fiscal year 2020 revenue of . GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $30.1 million , or $0.31 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $14.0 million , or $0.15 per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.5 million , or $0.25 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.2 million , or $0.05 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020.

, or per share, as compared to GAAP net income of , or per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was , or per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of , or per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for full year fiscal 2021 totaled $75.6 million , representing 287% growth when compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million in fiscal year 2020.

for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for full year fiscal 2021 totaled , representing 287% growth when compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of in fiscal year 2020. GAAP cash provided by operating activities totaled $14.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of the payment of $10.3 million of excess contingent consideration related to the Mobile Posse acquisition earn-out provisions. Non-GAAP free cash flow3 totaled $21.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

"Fiscal 2021 was a breakout year for Digital Turbine," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We accelerated our revenue growth amid unprecedented global demand for our Applications Media and Content Media offerings. At the same time, we clearly demonstrated the compelling operating leverage inherent in our platform business model, as evidenced by a more than four-fold year-over-year increase in our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to $22.5 million, and a more than five-fold year-over-year increase in our non-GAAP EPS to $0.25 in the fiscal fourth quarter. Profitable growth, via continued operational execution and strategic platform expansion, remains the primary focus for the Company."

Mr. Stone concluded, "Coming off of the breakout performance in fiscal 2021, we are even more excited about fiscal 2022 and beyond. The combination of Digital Turbine, Appreciate, AdColony, and Fyber position us as a company with greater than $1 billion in profitable annualized revenue. This full ad-tech scale, combined with our independent approach and unique on-device technology, provide us with the opportunity to significantly increase our share of the $300+ billion mobile media advertising market."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $95.1 million, representing an increase of 142% year-over-year. Application Media revenue increased 95% year-over-year to $67.2 million in the quarter, while Content Media revenue, which was primarily related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, totaled $27.9 million.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $30.1 million, or $0.31 per share, as compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $14.0 million, or $0.15 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $24.5 million, or $0.25 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for fiscal 2021 totaled $313.6 million, representing an increase of 126% as compared to revenue of $138.7 million in fiscal 2020.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021 was $54.9 million, or $0.57 per share, as compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2020 of $14.3 million, or $0.16 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2021 was $71.5 million, or $0.74 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per share, in fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $75.6 million for fiscal 2021, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million in fiscal 2020. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of June 1, 2021, the Company currently expects the following for the first quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue of between $188 million and $192 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $32 million and $34 million

of between and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $0.31 , based on approximately 100 million diluted shares outstanding

Please note that the business outlook above incorporates the results of AdColony beginning on April 29, 2021 (the closing date of the acquisition) and the results of Fyber beginning on May 25, 2021 (the closing date of the acquisition).

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provision, which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out period, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

As previously announced in recent Form 8-K filings, Digital Turbine, Inc. (the "Company") has consummated multiple significant strategic acquisitions in April and May of 2021. In addition, the Company engaged a new independent registered public accounting firm in March of 2021, just prior to its March 31, 2021 fiscal year-end, to align with the growing scale and global profile of the Company. The acquisitions have utilized significant internal resources, which has impacted the Company's ability to (a) provide all the necessary information to their auditors for them to complete the audit and (b) prepare related disclosures to be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K"). As a result, the Form 10-K cannot be filed within the required time period. The Company expects to file the Form 10-K within the fifteen-calendar day grace period, as provided by Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 8, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10156739.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, changes in the fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, other expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows), excluding acquisition-related contingency payments, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, and non-GAAP free cash flow are used by management as internal measures of profitability, performance and liquidity. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally

decreased market demand for our products and services

market acceptance and brand awareness of our products

risks associated with indebtedness

the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness

the ability to protect our intellectual property rights

risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)

actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control

risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic

the impact of COVID-19 on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior

the impact of COVID-19 on our results of operations

risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform

risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners

risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform

new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control

risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners

required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement

risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale

customer adoption that either we or the market may expect

the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand

the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)

ability as a smaller company to manage international operations

varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products

changes in economic conditions and market demand

rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace

pricing and other activities by competitors

technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of AdColony, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the satisfaction of related earn-out provisions

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Fyber, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the satisfaction of related earn-out provisions

risks associated with the failure or inability to pay the future consideration due in the AdColony and Fyber acquisitions

challenges and risks associated with our rapid growth by acquisitions and resulting significant demands on our management and infrastructure

challenges and risks associated with our global operations and related business, political, regulatory, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our global operations

other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues

$ 95,082



$ 39,351



$ 313,579



$ 138,715

Costs of revenues and operating expenses















License fees and revenue share

55,673



23,591



178,649



83,588

Other direct costs of revenues

387



432



2,358



1,454

Product development

6,292



3,706



20,119



12,018

Sales and marketing

4,932



3,710



19,304



11,244

General and administrative

11,844



4,987



33,940



17,199

Total costs of revenues and operating expenses

79,128



36,426



254,370



125,503

Income from operations

15,954



2,925



59,209



13,212

Interest and other income / (expense), net















Change in estimated contingent consideration

(332)



—



(15,751)



—

Interest income / (expense)

(144)



(77)



(1,003)



41

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



1,021



—



(9,580)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(452)



—



(452)



—

Other income / (expense)

(95)



(223)



(146)



232

Total interest and other income / (expense), net

(1,023)



721



(17,352)



(9,307)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

14,931



3,646



41,857



3,905

Income tax benefit

(15,125)



(10,381)



(13,027)



(10,375)

Income from continuing operations, net of taxes

30,056



14,027



54,884



14,280

Loss from discontinued operations

—



(209)



—



(380)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—



(209)



—



(380)

Net income

30,056



13,818



54,884



13,900

Other comprehensive income / (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment

7



129



(312)



(235)

Comprehensive income

$ 30,063



$ 13,947



$ 54,572



$ 13,665

Basic net income per common share















Continuing operations

0.34



0.16



0.62



0.17

Discontinued operations

—



—



—



—

Basic net income per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.16



$ 0.62



$ 0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

89,665



86,784



88,514



84,594

Diluted net income per common share















Continuing operations

0.31



0.15



0.57



0.16

Discontinued operations

—



—



—



—

Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.31



$ 0.15



$ 0.57



$ 0.16

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

97,582



91,875



96,151



89,558



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 30,778



$ 21,534

Restricted cash

340



125

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $5,488 and $4,059, respectively

61,985



33,135

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,282



3,653

Total current assets

97,385



58,447

Property and equipment, net

13,050



8,183

Right-of-use assets

3,495



4,237

Deferred tax assets, net

12,963



—

Intangible assets, net

53,300



43,882

Goodwill

80,176



69,262

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 260,369



$ 184,011

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 34,953



$ 31,579

Accrued license fees and revenue share

46,196



19,423

Accrued compensation

9,817



4,311

Accrued earn-out

—



23,735

Short-term debt, net of debt issuance costs of $443 and $62, respectively

14,557



1,188

Other current liabilities

5,626



2,573

Total current liabilities

111,149



82,809

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs of $— and $245, respectively

—



18,505

Other non-current liabilities

4,108



5,243

Total liabilities

115,257



106,557

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100



100

Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 90,685,553 issued and 89,949,847 outstanding at March 31, 2021; 88,041,240 issued and 87,306,784 outstanding at March 31, 2020

10



10

Additional paid-in capital

373,310



360,224

Treasury stock (754,599 shares at March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020)

(71)



(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(903)



(591)

Accumulated deficit

(227,334)



(282,218)

Total stockholders' equity

145,112



77,454

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 260,369



$ 184,011



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income from continuing operations, net of taxes

$ 30,056



$ 14,027

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,052



858

Non-cash interest expense

39



6

Stock-based compensation

1,308



666

Stock-based compensation for services rendered

283



173

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

—



(4)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



(1,021)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

255



—

Change in estimate of remaining contingent consideration

332



—

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amounts capitalized at acquisition

(10,332)



—

(Increase) / decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

1,368



1,762

Allowance for credit losses

570



2,660

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,284)



82

Deferred tax assets

(12,952)



—

Right-of-use asset

312



171

Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(4,460)



10,260

Accrued license fees and revenue share

9,643



(3,689)

Accrued compensation

1,195



806

Other current liabilities

(2,552)



(2,419)

Other non-current liabilities

(650)



(10,823)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

14,183



13,515

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

—



(2,148)

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,183



11,367











Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(2,659)



(1,666)

Acquisition of Appreciate, net of cash

(20,348)



—

Acquisition of Mobile Posse, net of cash

(288)



(41,872)

Net cash used in investing activities

(23,295)



(43,538)











Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

15,000



20,000

Payment of debt issuance costs

(469)



(313)

Payment of contingent consideration

1



—

Options and warrants exercised

1,282



135

Repayment of debt obligations

(19,250)



—

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

(3,436)



19,822











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

7



129











Net change in cash

(12,541)



(12,220)











Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

43,659



33,879











Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$ 31,118



$ 21,659



GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Continuing operations















Net revenues

$ 95,082



$ 39,351



$ 313,579



$ 138,715

Income from operations

15,954



2,925



59,209



13,212

Add-back items:















Product development

6,292



3,706



20,119



12,018

Sales and marketing

4,932



3,710



19,304



11,244

General and administrative

11,844



4,987



33,940



17,199

Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

387



431



2,357



1,454

Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 39,409



$ 15,759



$ 134,929



$ 55,127

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage from continuing operations

41 %

40 %

43 %

40 %



































GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Continuing operations















Net income from continuing operations

$ 30,056



$ 14,027



$ 54,884



$ 14,280

Add-back items:















Stock and stock option compensation

1,591



839



5,877



3,353

Amortization of intangibles

766



218



2,776



218

Adjustment for estimated earn-out liability

332



—



15,751



—

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



(1,021)



—



9,580

Tax adjustment (1)

(11,154)



(10,552)



(11,154)



(10,552)

Transaction expenses

2,951



657



3,413



657

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 24,542



$ 4,168



$ 71,547



$ 17,536

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.25



$ 0.05



$ 0.74



$ 0.20

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

97,582



91,875



96,151



89,558



(1) Valuation allowance release

GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Continuing operations















Net income from continuing operations

$ 30,056



$ 14,027



$ 54,884



$ 14,280

Add-back items:















Stock and stock option compensation

1,591



839



5,877



3,353

Amortization of intangibles

766



218



2,776



218

Depreciation expense

1,286



620



4,338



2,124

Interest (income) / expense, net

144



77



1,003



(41)

Other (income) / expense, net

95



223



146



(245)

Change in fair value of contingent liability

332



—



15,751



—

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



(1,021)



—



9,580

Loss on extinguishment of debt

452



—



452



—

Income tax provision / (benefit)

(15,125)



(10,381)



(13,027)



(10,375)

Transaction expenses

2,951



657



3,413



657

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 22,548



$ 5,259



$ 75,613



$ 19,551



GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

$ 14,183



$ 13,515

Capital expenditures

(2,659)



(1,666)

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amounts capitalized at acquisition

10,332



—

Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations

$ 21,856



$ 11,849



