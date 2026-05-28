Digital Turbine to Participate in The Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Austin, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it will be participating in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on June 3rd, 2026. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a featured fireside chat discussion, "Apple, Google & the Transformation of Global Mobile App Distribution Channels," scheduled to begin at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Additionally, Mr. Stone will be available to host one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the conference on June 3rd.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.