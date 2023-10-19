Digital Workplace Market size to grow by USD 59.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Reduced Hardware Costs for Enterprises- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "digital workplace market by component (solution and service), application (large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the digital workplace market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 59.28 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Workplace Market 2023-2027

The reduced hardware cost for enterprises is a key factor driving market growth. Additionally, the digital workplace market offers huge benefits to businesses in terms of cost reduction as they do not have to spend on expensive devices for their employees. If bad weather or heavy traffic prevents employees from getting to the office, they can work from home or elsewhere. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth. Many businesses prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premise solutions because of their cost-effectiveness and ease of access. Therefore, a cost-effective cloud-based solution with better features and greater flexibility is the best choice for organizations with limited budgets and resources. The cloud has come to be an integral part of the IT for government agencies. In the cloud, however, organizations will be less able to control their data. The end user is also concerned about the data protection policies of cloud-based solutions, given that cloud storage serves as a gateway to security threats and privacy concerns. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Component

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. The solutions segment is divided into three sub-segments. Unified communications and collaboration make it possible to combine several communication services, as people are increasingly using a single interface for communicating and working together in order to ensure complete communication and cooperation.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Digital Workplace Market:

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Kissflow Inc., Kyndryl Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trianz, Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Zensar Technologies Inc.

Digital Workplace Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Kissflow Inc., Kyndryl Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trianz, Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Zensar Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

