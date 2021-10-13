Digital X-ray Market worth $16.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Digital X-ray Market by Portability (Fixed, Portable), Applications (General, Dental, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy), Technology (Direct, Computed), System (Retrofit, New), End Users, Price Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 11.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing geriatric population and growth in disease incidence as well as favorable government regulations, investments, and initiatives. The advantages of digital X-ray systems have played a key part in their adoption; their speed and accuracy, as well as quick processing times, allow for significantly higher patient screening volumes than earlier. This has pushed companies to focus on product development and innovation.

The direct radiography segment dominated the digital X-ray market in 2020

Based on technology, the market is segmented into direct radiography and computed radiography. The direct radiography segment commanded the largest share of the global market in 2020. The major benefit of DR-based systems over film and CR systems is that images are sent directly to a computer screen from the X-ray imaging plate, thereby eliminating the need to retrieve the image plate for processing images or taking a second X-ray shot. An effective dynamic range, better medical evaluation, superior and accurate image capture, reduced radiation exposure for patients and workers, flexibility in image management, improved patient throughput, superior evaluation of data and images, and lower operational costs are some of the other advantages of DR systems. Due to these advantages, the use of DR systems is on the rise.

Portable digital X-ray systems are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

Based on portability, the digital X-ray market is segmented into fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems. Fixed digital X-ray systems include floor-to-ceiling-mounted systems and ceiling-mounted systems, while portable digital X-ray systems include mobile X-ray systems and handheld X-ray systems. The portable digital X-ray systems are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Portable X-ray systems are light and can be transported to any desired location. These systems are especially useful in a variety of radiographic imaging set-ups, including intensive care units, cardiac care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency rooms, and at the patient's bedside for critically ill patients or patients with mobility challenges.

The retrofit digital X-ray systems segment dominated the digital X-ray market in 2020

The global digital X-ray systems market is divided into new and retrofit digital X-ray systems. The retrofit digital X-ray systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the greater adoption of retrofit systems among end users due to their lower cost compared to new digital X-ray systems.

Hospitals were the key end-users in the digital X-ray market in 2020

Based on end users, the X-ray market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and dental care centers. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Hospitals constantly require advanced diagnostic systems that enable the screening and diagnosis of a large number of patients in a short time period. This is a key factor driving market growth.

The general applications segment dominated the digital X-ray market by applications in 2020

Based on applications, the market is segmented into general radiography, dental applications, fluoroscopy, cancer, and mammography applications. The general radiography segment is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target diseases, high demand for early diagnosis and diagnostic imaging, and technological advancements in the digital X-ray systems market.

Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth in the digital X-ray market by region

The digital X-ray market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional market for digital X-ray systems, whereas the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in the digital X-ray market in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, particularly in Japan; increasing disposable incomes, allowing for greater affordability for advanced technologies; the rising prevalence of target diseases; and favorable government initiatives. Such factors help to drive the market for digital imaging systems in this region and draw foreign investments and partnerships.

The digital X-ray market is dominated by Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Canon, Inc. (Japan). The other leading market players include Carestream Health (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hologic Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Konica Minolta (Japan).

