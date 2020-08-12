Digital Yalo and InVision Partner to Create Design System Managers

The InVision DSM platform enables designers anywhere in the world to create in a consistent, cohesive manner, and allows their brand owners to have greater control over what assets the designers can use. The platform empowers brand consistency across consumer-facing web properties and applications while enabling faster time to market on design projects.

"InVision is very excited to partner with Digital Yalo's team to meet our customers' most pressing design system needs," said Director of InVision Design Consulting Nick Hahn. "Yalo's designers, technology resources, and design system expertise perfectly compliment InVision's capabilities to help deploy and mature our customers' design system using DSM."

Based on "Atomic Design" principles, Design Systems are collections of reusable components, guided by clear standards that can be assembled to build digital assets including websites, landing pages, and applications. This creates a greater consistency across disparate design teams for Yalo clients of all sizes. A Design System Manager has to be flexible and allow for contributors and users to interact with the system to update and consume the most recent design approaches, styles, patterns and libraries.

Yalo utilizes InVision DSM to provide a universal solution for designers, developers and brand managers to get the most out of their Design System with consistent governance, processes and workflows. Yalo's DSM approach creates a living system that delivers value immediately to current and future design and development work. The design token system and Storybook integration allows brand managers, designers, developers to work in concert on projects in a collaborative fashion.

"Partnering with an industry leader like InVision on a great design system platform will only strengthen the design system solutions we deliver for our clients," said Arnold Huffman, Digital Yalo's CEO. "The depth of Yalo's experience in design governance, processes and protocols being delivered through InVision's DSM platform will create true ROI for our mutual clients."

From big picture to the atomic components that build or break a user's experience with a brand, Yalo's design system approach is valuable for design teams and brand managers for maintaining consistency. It's also for development teams to access the appropriate code for each of the design assets. It is extremely valuable to large corporations that utilize different design agencies that previously had to rely on brand guideline documents to stay consistent with one another. Those documents can fall out of date relatively quickly, whereas Yalo's design system approach enables a brand to grow and evolve while keeping internal and third-party resources in sync with the brand.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, UX designers, technologists and account executives has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

