Dignitas Announces Nick as Rocket League Head Coach

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas has announced Nicolas "Nick" Marrone as the new head coach of their Rocket League team.

Most recently, Nick was the head coach of Team Queso. Under Nick's tenure, Queso saw an incredible boom in their competitive results. After finishing 9th in the RLCS Fall split, Queso burst onto the scene in the Winter Split and won two of the three regional events as well as a 2nd place finish at the Major.

ScrubKilla, Nick, ApparentlyJack and Joreuz, Dignitas Rocket League

Dignitas has successfully qualified for each of the Majors so far this RLCS season. One of the most consistent and competitively-credentialed teams in Europe, Dignitas aims to take the Spring Major crown, and to accumulate enough points to qualify for the Rocket League World Championship which kicks off on July 22, 2022. The team will be back in action for the second regional event of the Spring starting tomorrow.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Nick to the team," said James Baker, Dignitas' General Manager. "At the start of this project, we made the decision to bring on a coach only once we found one who could bring the right structure and knowledge to the team. Nick is the perfect blend of leader and educator, and will be the piece that we need to unlock the next steps in our evolution as a team."

"It is an honor to join such a prestigious team and organization and look to bring them back to the top," remarked Nicolas "Nick" Marrone, Head Coach for Dignitas Rocket League. "ApparentlyJack, Joreuz, and Scrub Killa are all top players that I am looking forward to working with over the next few years as we aim for a World Championship."

The Dignitas Rocket League roster consists of Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton, Joris "Joreuz" Robben, and Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertson, along with substitute Boston "B0ston." Scott. The team has become one of the most-supported teams globally, and not just in their home competitive region of Europe. Dignitas found immediate successes despite being a newly-formed roster, having maintained top five placements throughout the season due to consistent performance at regional events, and will look to Nick to help take them to the next level.

To join in on the fun and keep up with developments within the team, follow @DignitasRL ( https://twitter.com/DignitasRL ) and @NickOnRL (https://twitter.com/NickOnRL) on Twitter, and watch Dignitas in the RLCS, Friday at 5pm CEST, 8am PDT on Twitch.tv/Dignitas.

