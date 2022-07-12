Dignitas Announces Partnership with MIKE AND IKE®, Marking First-Ever Deal for The Gaming Org's Fortnite Collective

Dignitas Fortnite Fans Will Be Treated to New Content Series and The Flavor Brawl Competitive Event

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), announces a new partnership between its Fortnite Collective and MIKE AND IKE®, a leading candy brand aiming to power up the gaming community through sweet treats and next level moves. The MIKE AND IKE® brand will become the Official Candy Partner of Dignitas Fortnite, marking the first-ever Fortnite-focused partnership for Dignitas.

Dignitas

MIKE AND IKE® will be the exclusive candy partner of Dignitas' Fortnite Collective and will sponsor a variety of new fan-focused content including a new 'Sweet Plays' TikTok series, an 'In The Mix' video series, and an upcoming competitive 'Flavor Brawl' event. Each of these will feature fan-favorite members of the Dignitas Fortnite Collective, including Piero "pgod" Ramirez, Lucas "Dukez" Cardenas, Matthew "Mero" Faitel, Tyla "Tyla" Decker, Amber "AlarmingAmber" Pettinato. Fans of the Dignitas Fortnite crew can expect a packed slate of new content, stream experiences, and MIKE AND IKE® rewards.

"MIKE AND IKE® candies are a fruity, chewy staple for gamers of all ages," said Deb Turoczy, Sr Manager Consumer Engagement, Just Born Quality Confections. "We are excited to be the Official Candy Partner of Dignitas Fortnite and continue to strengthen and grow our presence in the gaming and esports community."

"Our goal with Dignitas Fortnite has been to align with partners that are flavorful and additive to the gaming space as a whole," said John Spiher, SVP of Partnerships, Dignitas. "We couldn't be happier to work alongside MIKE AND IKE® as our first Fortnite-specific partner. They add a sweet new aspect to all we are building in the Fortnite space and are as dedicated to serving this community as we are."

Fans can tune in this Thursday, July 14th, for an exclusive MIKE AND IKE® stream with Piero "pgod" Ramirez on Twitch.tv/pgod and watch for a chance to win MIKE AND IKE® products, Fortnite V-Bucks, Dignitas gear, and more.

Follow @MIKEANDIKE and @DignitasFN on Twitter for updates on 'Sweet Plays,' 'In The Mix,' 'Flavor Brawl,' and more details on this partnership.

ABOUT MIKE AND IKE® AND JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

MIKE AND IKE® Candies have been a fan favorite for over 80 years! Experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy with MIKE AND IKE® Original Fruits, bursting with five fun flavors, including: Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry. It's fruity, it's chewy, it's FRUCHEWY!®. Or try our other assorted varieties of MIKE AND IKE® including TROPICAL TYPHOON®, BERRY BLAST®, Mega Mix, Mega Mix SOUR! and many more.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in four of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, VALORANT, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic, platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

"THIS IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR OTHERWISE ASSOCIATED WITH, EPIC GAMES, INC. THE INFORMATION PLAYERS PROVIDE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS EVENT IS BEING PROVIDED TO EVENT ORGANIZER AND NOT TO EPIC GAMES, INC."

Media Contact:

Jen Franklin

4152350678

[email protected]

SOURCE Dignitas