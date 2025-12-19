Dignitas Announces Strategic Partnership with LANForge to Power Next-Generation Competitive and IRL Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, one of the world's most recognized esports organizations, has announced a new partnership with LANForge, a gaming PC provider creating PCs for performance and reliability.

Through this collaboration, LANForge will supply top of the line gaming PCs for Dignitas players designed to meet the demands of elite competition. These upgrades also extend to Dignitas' live, in-person activations, where enhanced 1v1 stations will provide fans with smooth, uninterrupted gameplay at LAN events, watch parties, and conventions.

In addition to player and event upgrades, LANForge will fully outfit Dignitas' broadcast and content teams with modern, mobile IRL streaming technology. This new travel-ready setup will allow Dignitas to produce higher-quality live content on the road, helping to bring fans closer to the action at events, behind the scenes, and in real-world esports moments.

"Partnering with LANForge is an awesome opportunity for our players to be outfitted in elite equipment made by a community-led brand who cares about delivering a true competitive edge. Dignitas is proud to welcome LANForge as a partner; their commitment to engineering top-of-the-line gear matches our own dedication to winning, and we can't wait to see our players thrive with their support," said Jake Clements, VP of Partnerships at Dignitas.

LANForge shares the vision of pushing esports infrastructure forward through innovation and reliability.

"We build our systems for moments where performance matters most. Partnering with Dignitas lets us support high levels of competition and live production without performance compromise." said Damian Penzone, Founder and CEO at LANForge.

The partnership will debut across upcoming Dignitas events and activations, with LANForge branding integrated into player environments, 1v1 setups, and IRL broadcast content.

For more information about Dignitas, visit dignitas.gg.

For more information about LANForge, visit lanforge.co.

Media Contact:

Jake Clements

297-709-4111

[email protected]

SOURCE Dignitas