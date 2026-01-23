ExtraMile and Dignitas Team Up for Official Roadtrip Campaign

Dignitas teams with ExtraMile for Official Roadtrip Campaign for Phoenix-LA Fortnite Tour, culminating in LCS Opening Weekend Tailgate.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), today announced a new collaboration with ExtraMile. As part of the Official Roadtrip campaign, ExtraMile will power a branded Phoenix-to-Los Angeles roadtrip featuring key Fortnite talent creating content, stopping at ExtraMile locations along the route, and bringing fans together for in-person experiences that reflect ExtraMile's commitment to bringing top-tier experiences to all customers on the road.

The roadtrip will document top Fortnite creators producing daily content and activating at select ExtraMile stores between Phoenix and Los Angeles. Highlights of the stops along the way are: Flagstaff, Arizona, The Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The journey culminates at the Riot Games Arena on opening weekend of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), where Dignitas and ExtraMile will host a free fan tailgate outside the arena offering interactive experiences, ExtraMile's private label ExtraGood™ snacks, and player meet and greets for attendees.

Following the roadtrip, all talent will gather for a live Twitch stream to premiere and react to the final video project together, giving fans an inside look at the creation process and the personalities behind the content.

"We're excited to work with ExtraMile to bring fans unforgettable, community-first experiences," said Jake Clements, VP of Partnerships at Dignitas. "Their focus on customer experience aligns so well with our initiatives of providing premier gaming opportunities to our fans."

"ExtraMile is proud to collaborate with Dignitas to connect with gaming communities across the Southwest and in Los Angeles," Rob Falciani, Director of Marketing at ExtraMile. "This activation reflects our effort to always put customers first. We can't wait to hit the road with Dignitas."

Key activation highlights:

Roadtrip from Phoenix to Los Angeles featuring top Fortnite talent producing content and visiting ExtraMile locations.

ExtraMile on-site activations with branded giveaways, interactive fan moments, and content capture.

Free tailgate at Riot Games Arena opening weekend with experiences for fans and community photo/meet-and-greets.

Post-roadtrip live Twitch stream where talent debuts and reacts to the final edited content.

For updates on the Dignitas x ExtraMile roadtrip and event schedule, follow Dignitas on social channels and visit the Dignitas website (www.dignitas.gg).

ABOUT EXTRAMILE

ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC is a joint venture owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores. The ExtraMile network is made up of more than 1,100 franchised convenience stores licensed to brand in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. ExtraMile stores offer customers high-quality products, and a convenient, rewarding shopping experience while expanding digital capabilities to enhance the value of the ExtraMile Rewards program. Learn more at www.chevronextramile.com.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Washington Commanders (NFL), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group, and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in four of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, Pokémon Unite and Rocket League. NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic event and broadcast production company to empower women in gaming through resources and events.

