Dignitas Announces the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl 2022," a Fortnite Invitational

$10,000 Prize Pool and Year-Long Supply of MIKE AND IKE® Candy to be Awarded to Winning Teams

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and MIKE AND IKE® candy, have announced the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl", a 1-day Fortnite Invitational featuring some of the top Fortnite players in North America. This online $10,000 event will be held on December 7th, 2022 and will mark MIKE AND IKE®'s first time headlining a live Fortnite tournament. The "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" will feature Dignitas' top Fortnite talent, including Piero "Pgod" Ramierz, Matthew "Mero" Faitel, Lucas "Dukez" Cardenas, and Camron "cam" Dean, as well as top Fortnite competitors from North America.

Dignitas

The "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" competitors will battle it out in 33 trios across a 5-game tournament, with Mikonic Moment Replays and an action-packed livestream. In addition to the cash prize, MIKE AND IKE® has sweetened the prize pool by providing the winning team with a year-long supply of MIKE AND IKE® candy. The winning team will also be given the title of MIKE AND IKE® VICTORS.

MIKE AND IKE® has been the exclusive candy partner of Dignitas' competitive Fortnite team since July 2022, entertaining fans through a series of live streams, YouTube content series and TikToks. Dignitas' MIKE AND IKE® branded content has reached a wide array of fans, garnering over 73 million impressions.

Fortnite, the global esports and pop-culture gaming title by Epic Games, is played by more than 390 million players worldwide and is the 2nd most played game in the world. The recent Fortnite Championship Series: 2022 Invitational was held in front of a live audience in Raleigh, North Carolina earlier this month, and averaged 260,360 viewers with a peak of 381,915 viewers, resulting in over 3 million hours watched according to an Esports Charts report ( https://escharts.com/tournaments/fortnite/fortnite-champion-series-2022-invitational ).

"We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level by introducing our first tournament with the powerful Dignitas Fortnite team," said Deb Turoczy, Sr. Manager Consumer Engagement at Just Born. "MIKE AND IKE® is excited to continue its growth in the esports space by fostering talent and providing unique content and experiences for streamers."

"MIKE AND IKE® has made a splash in the Fortnite ecosystem through its authentic support of the game and our beloved Dignitas talent," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. and Dignitas. "Dignitas is proud to expand upon our relationship by launching a Fortnite tournament that adds value both to the competitive community and the game's fanbase."

The "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" is being produced by Practice Server. Practice Server's mission is to pave the roadway through esports and set the bar for remote event experiences. "We're excited to jump into this project with MIKE AND IKE® and Dignitas to bring together a premium Fortnite experience for the region's best competitors," said Javier Collazo, CEO, Practice Server.

Dignitas, one of esports' most historic brands, was founded in the United Kingdom in 2003. Since its acquisition by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in 2016, Dignitas has expanded globally with players and staff from twelve different countries including North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Dignitas is home to thirty-five World Champions in ten different esports titles.





To learn more about the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl", follow Dignitas Fortnite on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/dignitasfn ), YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/dignitasfortnite ) and TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@dignitasfncompetitive and https://www.tiktok.com/@dignitasfn )

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic, platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

ABOUT MIKE AND IKE® AND JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com ) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc , twitter.com/JustBornInc .

